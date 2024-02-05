Pinstripes Holdings, Inc. (“Pinstripes” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PNST) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fiscal third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release with fiscal third quarter 2024 financial results will be issued that same day after the market close. Hosting the call will be Dale Schwartz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Querciagrossa, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-389-0920. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13744019. The replay will be available until Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company’s corporate website at pinstripes.com under the investors section. An archive of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Pinstripes

Born in the Midwest, Pinstripes’ best-in-class venues offer a combination of made-from-scratch dining, bowling and bocce and flexible private event space. From its full-service Italian-American food and beverage menu to its gaming array of bowling and bocce, Pinstripes offers multi-generational activities seven days a week. Its elegant and spacious 25,000 – 38,000 square foot venues can accommodate groups of 20 to 1,500 people for private events, parties, and celebrations. For more information on Pinstripes, led by Founder and CEO Dale Schwartz, please visit www.pinstripes.com.

