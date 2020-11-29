Log in
PINTEC TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PT)
PT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2020

11/29/2020 | 11:01am EST
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pintec Technology Holdings Limited ("Pintec" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Pintec securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company’s October 2018 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material facts, and specifically failed to disclose that: (1) the Company erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fee on a net basis, rather than a gross basis; (2) there were material weaknesses in Pintec’s internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results for fiscal 2017 and 2018 had been misstated; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Pintec you have until November 30, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 1 285 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2019 -906 M -138 M -138 M
Net Debt 2019 700 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,08x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 298 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 256
Free-Float 76,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Huike Li Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun Dong Chairman
Yuan Ning Sim CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Ran Ren Chief Scientist
Wei Wei Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINTEC TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.31%45
INFOSYS LIMITED50.45%63 038
NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD.48.85%20 194
FORTINET, INC.15.95%20 095
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.53.63%18 250
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.10%16 983
