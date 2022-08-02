Communications Services Flat Amid Mixed Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were flat, as investors digested a mixed earnings season for the sector.

Shares of Consolidated Communication Holdings rallied after the regional broadband provider posted a narrower second-quarter loss.

Gartner shares rose after the technology research firm raised its full-year revenue and adjusted per-share earnings projection.

Pinterest shares rose a session after the social network posted a drop in quarterly revenue, and disclosed that activist hedge fund Elliott Management was now its largest shareholder.

