  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pinterest, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINS   US72352L1061

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-02 pm EDT
22.31 USD   +11.61%
04:18pPayPal reveals $2 billion stake held by Elliott, announces new CFO
RE
04:03pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Lower Late in Tuesday Trade
MT
01:52pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Narrowly Higher
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Communications Services Flat Amid Mixed Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

08/02/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Communications services companies were flat, as investors digested a mixed earnings season for the sector.

Shares of Consolidated Communication Holdings rallied after the regional broadband provider posted a narrower second-quarter loss.

Gartner shares rose after the technology research firm raised its full-year revenue and adjusted per-share earnings projection.

Pinterest shares rose a session after the social network posted a drop in quarterly revenue, and disclosed that activist hedge fund Elliott Management was now its largest shareholder. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1737ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 801 M - -
Net income 2022 -81,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -160x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 463 M 13 463 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 430
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart PINTEREST, INC.
Pinterest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PINTEREST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 19,99 $
Average target price 25,79 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Ready President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd R. Morgenfeld Chief Financial Officer & Head-Business Operations
Benjamin Silbermann Executive Chairman
Jeremy King Senior Vice President & Head-Engineering
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINTEREST, INC.-45.01%13 396
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.41%364 480
NETFLIX, INC.-62.45%100 597
PROSUS N.V.-14.43%90 430
AIRBNB, INC.-33.21%70 775
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-41.33%48 306