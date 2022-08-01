Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pinterest, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINS   US72352L1061

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-01 pm EDT
19.99 USD   +2.62%
04:15pElliott Statement on Pinterest
PR
04:09pPinterest Q2 Global Monthly Active Users Down 5% Year-Over-Year to 433 Million, vs. Visible Alpha Analyst Consensus of 431.8 Million
MT
04:07pEarnings Flash (PINS) PINTEREST Reports Q2 EPS $0.11
MT
Elliott Statement on Pinterest

08/01/2022 | 04:15pm EDT
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") today released the following statement on behalf of Managing Partner Jesse Cohn and Senior Portfolio Manager Marc Steinberg regarding Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) (the "Company" or "Pinterest"):

Pinterest is a highly strategic business with significant potential for growth, and our conviction in the value-creation opportunity at Pinterest today has led us to become the Company's largest investor. As the market-leading platform at the intersection of social media, search and commerce, Pinterest occupies a unique position in the advertising and shopping ecosystems, and CEO Bill Ready is the right leader to oversee Pinterest's next phase of growth. We commend Ben Silbermann and the Board on the leadership transition, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative work with Ben, Bill and the Board as they drive toward realizing Pinterest's full potential.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages approximately $55.7 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contact:
Stephen Spruiell                                                         
Elliott Investment Management L.P.                                     
(212) 478-2017                                              
sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elliott-statement-on-pinterest-301597274.html

SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.


© PRNewswire 2022
