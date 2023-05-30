Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pinterest, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINS   US72352L1061

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:16 2023-05-30 pm EDT
24.41 USD   +0.74%
04:09pPinterest, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pJulia Brau Donnelly to join Pinterest as Chief Financial Officer
BU
05/23Transcript : Pinterest, Inc. Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2023, May-23-2023 10:10 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Julia Brau Donnelly to join Pinterest as Chief Financial Officer

05/30/2023 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is announcing that Julia Brau Donnelly will be joining the company as Chief Financial Officer. She’ll be joining as a member of Pinterest’s executive team and report directly to CEO, Bill Ready.

As CFO at Pinterest, Julia will be responsible for financial management of the company, including leading the Accounting, Finance, Internal Audit, Investor Relations and Workplace teams. She will also lead the company’s planning processes as well as partner with the executive team to drive Pinterest’s next stage of growth.

Julia joins Pinterest from Wayfair, where she was most recently Vice President and Global Head of Finance and Accounting. During her more than seven year tenure, she held several positions of increasing responsibility within the finance function. She led a global team of 250 employees across all of accounting and finance, including Strategic Finance, Investor Relations, Corporate Development, FP&A, Accounting, Tax and Finance Operations. Before Wayfair, she was a private equity investor in technology and media companies at Thomas H. Lee Partners in Boston. Julia received her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and her B.A. from Stanford University.

“Julia is a strategic, disciplined and highly regarded leader with an impressive background leading all aspects of finance within an innovative, high growth public company. Her deep experience across e-commerce, media and technology is an ideal fit for our next chapter at Pinterest. We look forward to Julia’s leadership as we continue the positive momentum of our business.” — Bill Ready, CEO

“Pinterest has always stood out to me as a unique and positive place that helps people make their real life aspirations into a reality. I’ve long admired Pinterest’s value to consumers who naturally come to the platform to shop the ideas they discover. I’m thrilled to join the team and help drive Pinterest’s next phase of growth.” — Julia Brau Donnelly

Julia will start at Pinterest on June 20th and will be taking on the role from Todd Morgenfeld. As previously announced, Todd will transition from Pinterest to pursue new career opportunities on July 1st.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is the visual inspiration platform people around the world use to shop products personalized to their taste, find ideas to do offline and discover the most inspiring creators. People have saved more than 360 billion Pins across a range of interests from building a home office to cooking a new recipe and planning a vacation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 460 million monthly active users worldwide. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, statements about our future operational and financial performance. Words such as "believe," "project," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including (but not limited to): general economic and political uncertainty and distressed global economic conditions; changes in user and creator engagement; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; compromises in security; our dependency on online application stores’ and internet search engines’ methodologies and policies; disruptions to or changes in our relationships with third-party login providers; the competitive environment; our ability to scale (including internationally); our ability to generate advertising revenue; risks associated with litigation, government actions and changes to applicable laws and regulations; disruptions to our hosting services and infrastructure; and our ability to attract and retain personnel. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 and other information we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which is available on our investor relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about PINTEREST, INC.
04:09pPinterest, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vo..
AQ
04:09pJulia Brau Donnelly to join Pinterest as Chief Financial Officer
BU
05/23Transcript : Pinterest, Inc. Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan’s Globa..
CI
05/18Pinterest : Our H2 2022 Global Transparency Report
PU
05/16Insider Sell: Pinterest
MT
05/12Pinterest to participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications..
BU
05/10New York Times misses quarterly revenue estimates
RE
05/03Insider Sell: Pinterest
MT
05/02Loop Capital Adjusts Pinterest's Price Target to $28 From $32, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/01Pinterest CEO on Stock Plunge, Restructuring
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PINTEREST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 993 M - -
Net income 2023 -154 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 755 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -109x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 567 M 16 567 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,61x
EV / Sales 2024 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 835
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart PINTEREST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinterest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINTEREST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 24,23 $
Average target price 28,61 $
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Ready President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd R. Morgenfeld Chief Financial Officer & Head-Business Operations
Benjamin Silbermann Executive Chairman
Jeremy King Senior Vice President & Head-Engineering
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINTEREST, INC.-0.21%16 567
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.23%379 799
NETFLIX, INC.28.49%168 428
PROSUS N.V.-1.63%85 139
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.55.48%77 816
AIRBNB, INC.24.92%67 318
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer