Amazon Sales Surge as Company Focuses on AI

The company reported record first-quarter sales as the AI boom powered growth in its cloud-computing unit, helping Amazon continue to shake off last year's postpandemic slump.

TD Bank Sets Aside $450 Million for Possible U.S. Anti-Money Laundering Penalties

Canada's second-largest bank by market capitalization said the provision is related to talks with one U.S. regulator.

AMD boosts its outlook for AI revenue, but stock still falls

AMD lifted its outlook for its MI300 AI accelerator product, which is now expected to drive upwards of $4 billion in revenue this year.

PG&E Nears Deal With KKR for Stake in Power Business Spinoff

The California utility is seeking regulatory approval to sell KKR part of a new company that would house most of its power generation business.

Pinterest's stock soars 17% on big revenue and profit beat, 500 million monthly active users

Pinterest Inc.'s stock soared in extended trading Tuesday following quarterly results and revenue guidance that exceeded Wall Street estimates.

Starbucks Shares Plunge After Sales, Earnings Miss

Speeding up service and introducing new beverages are part of efforts to win back customers, executives say.

UnitedHealth Braces for Capitol Hill Grilling

Chief Executive Andrew Witty is expected to testify before House and Senate committees Wednesday about the Change Healthcare hack.

Norfolk Southern CEO Gets ISS's Backing in Proxy Fight

Norfolk Southern's CEO has been endorsed by top proxy firm Institutional Shareholder Services as the railroad's leadership works to fend off a proxy fight from investors led by Ancora Holdings.

Meta Faces EU Probe Over Disinformation Ahead of Elections

The European Union is investigating whether Meta Platforms shirked responsibility in tackling disinformation and misleading advertising in breach of its sweeping digital-competition law ahead of EU elections in June.

Tesla shares fall amid reports that Supercharger unit slashed

Tesla Inc. shares dropped Tuesday after the electric-vehicle maker reportedly cut hundreds of more jobs, including its entire Supercharger unit.

