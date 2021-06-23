Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pinterest, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINS   US72352L1061

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
  Report
PINS Shareholder Announcement: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pinterest, Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $250K of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

06/23/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pinterest, Inc. ("Pinterest" or the "Company") (NYSE: PINS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Pinterest securities between February 4, 2021 and April 27, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pins.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose: (1) that user growth was already slowing; (2) that, as a result, the Company expected user engagement to slow in the second quarter of 2021; and (3) that, as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pins or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Pinterest you have until June 28, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
