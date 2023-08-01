Pinterest, Inc. (Pinterest) is a visual discovery engine company. On Pinterest, people discover and personalize visual content, which is called Pins. Pins are created when Pinners, creators and businesses create new content for or save existing Web content to its platform. It offers several types of Pins on its platform, including Standard Pins, Product Pins, Video Pins and Idea Pins. Its Standard Pins include static images that link to content from around the Web highlighting products, recipes, style and home inspiration, do it yourself (DIY), and others. Its Product Pins include items from its catalogue inventory that can be purchased and include metadata on prices and stock availability. Its Video Pins include short videos from businesses that link to content on topics like cooking, beauty and DIY projects. It also provides THE YES app, a shopping platform for fashion that enables users to shop a personalized feed based on the user's active input on brand, style, and size.

Sector Internet Services