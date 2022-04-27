Pinterest Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Q1 revenue grew 18% year over year to $575 million.
Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) decreased 9% year over year to 433 million.
GAAP net loss was $5 million for Q1. Adjusted EBITDA was $77 million for Q1.
“Pinterest made good progress in Q1 executing on our long-term strategy. We continued to scale our native content and creators ecosystem, began beta testing Your Shop, our personalized shopping surface, and released our new open Pinterest API so that any developer can build applications for Pinners, creators, merchants and advertisers,” said Ben Silbermann, CEO and cofounder, Pinterest. “Despite a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we grew revenue 18% year-over-year.”
Q1 2022 Financial Highlights
The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited):
Three Months Ended March 31,
% Change
2022
2021
Revenue
$
574,885
$
485,230
18
%
Net loss
$
(5,281
)
$
(21,674
)
76
%
Non-GAAP net income*
$
68,990
$
78,527
(12
) %
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
76,795
$
83,824
(8
) %
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
13
%
17
%
*
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see "―About non-GAAP financial measures" and the tables under "―Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release.
Q1 2022 Other Highlights
Beginning this quarter, we will be providing additional disclosure around our revenue, MAUs and average revenue per user ("ARPU") by presenting U.S. and Canada, Europe and Rest of World separately.
The following table sets forth our revenue, MAUs and ARPU based on the geographic location of our users (in millions, except ARPU and percentages, unaudited):
Three Months Ended March 31,
% Change
2022
2021
Revenue - Global
$
575
$
485
18
%
Revenue - U.S. and Canada
$
470
$
410
15
%
Revenue - Europe
$
87
$
69
27
%
Revenue - Rest of World
$
17
$
7
152
%
MAUs - Global
433
478
(9
) %
MAUs - U.S. and Canada
94
109
(13
) %
MAUs - Europe
120
136
(12
) %
MAUs - Rest of World
220
234
(6
) %
ARPU - Global
$
1.33
$
1.04
28
%
ARPU - U.S. and Canada
$
4.98
$
3.79
31
%
ARPU - Europe
$
0.72
$
0.51
40
%
ARPU - Rest of World
$
0.08
$
0.03
164
%
Guidance
Our current expectation is that Q2 revenue will grow around 11% year over year. We expect our non-GAAP operating expenses to grow around 10% quarter-over-quarter in Q2. For the full year, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses will grow between 35-40% year-over-year as we continue to ramp up our investments in our native content ecosystem, core Pinner experience, shopping, and headcount across research and development and sales and marketing*.
As of April 25, 2022, our U.S. and Canada MAUs were 94.0 million, and our Global MAUs were 432.9 million**.
We intend to provide further detail on our outlook during the conference call.
Our key strategic priorities for 2022 are anchored in creator-led and inspirational content, shopping, Pinner experience, and advertiser success. We plan to scale our native content ecosystem, and we expect research and development efforts to continue to focus on shopping, Pinner product, ad product and measurement investments. We also intend to grow our headcount further to fund our strategic initiatives. We think these investments will support long-term growth and continue to build the foundations for a scaled business over time.
*
We have not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalents for certain forward-looking non-GAAP operating expenses or a GAAP reconciliation as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as share-based compensation expense. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance metrics to their corresponding GAAP equivalents is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results and, as such, we also believe that any reconciliations provided would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.
**
Results, trends and outlook for the Q2 2022 period to date are preliminary, subject to change, and may not be an indication of future performance.
Forward-looking statements
About non-GAAP financial measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparative purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense and other income (expense), net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes and non-cash charitable contributions. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue. Non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative) and non-GAAP net income exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation expense and non-cash charitable contributions. Non-GAAP income from operations is calculated by subtracting non-GAAP costs and expenses from revenue. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to evaluate our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income and expenses they exclude. We also believe Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use for financial and operational decision-making. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to assist potential investors in seeing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our operating results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share rather than net income (loss), net margin, total costs and expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, respectively, the nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of acquired intangible assets, although these assets may have to be replaced in the future, and share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense and an important part of our compensation strategy.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the tables under "―Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release.
Limitation of key metrics and other data
The numbers for our key metrics, which include our MAUs and ARPU, are calculated using internal company data based on the activity of user accounts. We define a monthly active user as an authenticated Pinterest user who visits our website, opens our mobile application or interacts with Pinterest through one of our browser or site extensions, such as the Save button, at least once during the 30-day period ending on the date of measurement. Unless otherwise indicated, we present MAUs based on the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period. We measure monetization of our platform through our average revenue per user metric. We define ARPU as our total revenue in a given geography during a period divided by the average of the number of MAUs in that geography during the period. We calculate average MAUs based on the average of the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period and the last day prior to the beginning of the current period. We calculate ARPU by geography based on our estimate of the geography in which revenue-generating activities occur. We use these metrics to assess the growth and health of the overall business and believe that MAUs and ARPU best reflect our ability to attract, retain, engage and monetize our users, and thereby drive revenue. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world. In addition, we are continually seeking to improve our estimates of our user base, and such estimates may change due to improvements or changes in technology or our methodology.
PINTEREST, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value)
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,683,792
$
1,419,630
Marketable securities
994,346
1,060,488
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $8,366 and $8,282 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
473,031
653,355
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
56,183
48,090
Total current assets
3,207,352
3,181,563
Property and equipment, net
54,714
53,401
Operating lease right-of-use assets
222,751
227,912
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
60,084
61,115
Other assets
13,289
13,247
Total assets
$
3,558,190
$
3,537,238
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
12,546
$
17,675
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
213,019
242,131
Total current liabilities
225,565
259,806
Operating lease liabilities
202,569
209,181
Other liabilities
30,396
29,508
Total liabilities
458,530
498,495
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value, 6,666,667 shares authorized, 573,585 and 568,228 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value, 1,333,333 shares authorized, 88,669 and 88,644 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
7
7
Additional paid-in capital
5,133,804
5,059,528
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,259
)
(2,181
)
Accumulated deficit
(2,023,892
)
(2,018,611
)
Total stockholders’ equity
3,099,660
3,038,743
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,558,190
$
3,537,238
PINTEREST, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
$
574,885
$
485,230
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
146,070
133,470
Research and development
195,548
171,728
Sales and marketing
173,953
130,322
General and administrative
62,979
72,618
Total costs and expenses
578,550
508,138
Loss from operations
(3,665
)
(22,908
)
Interest income
1,088
1,492
Interest expense and other income (expense), net
(1,576
)
(1,563
)
Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(4,153
)
(22,979
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
1,128
(1,305
)
Net loss
$
(5,281
)
$
(21,674
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.03
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
656,899
628,593
PINTEREST, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(5,281
)
$
(21,674
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
7,220
6,783
Share-based compensation
73,240
79,459
Non-cash charitable contributions
—
20,490
Other
2,978
2,029
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
180,203
176,564
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(8,285
)
(91
)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,394
10,288
Accounts payable
(4,638
)
(717
)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(31,620
)
8,298
Operating lease liabilities
(12,822
)
(10,850
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
213,389
270,579
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets
(6,902
)
(1,251
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(155,181
)
(263,170
)
Sales of marketable securities
4,168
79,831
Maturities of marketable securities
207,319
149,532
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
49,404
(35,058
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net
1,036
9,344
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,036
9,344
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
333
(355
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
264,162
244,510
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
1,427,064
678,911
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
1,691,226
$
923,421
Supplemental cash flow information
Accrued property and equipment
$
3,462
$
125
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
$
7,085
$
630
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to condensed consolidated balance sheets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,683,792
$
913,740
Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,137
571
Restricted cash included in other assets
6,297
9,110
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
1,691,226
$
923,421
PINTEREST, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Share-based compensation by function:
Cost of revenue
$
1,194
$
1,312
Research and development
52,890
56,475
Sales and marketing
11,769
11,891
General and administrative
7,387
9,781
Total share-based compensation
$
73,240
$
79,459
Amortization of acquired intangible assets by function:
Cost of revenue
$
699
$
94
Sales and marketing
135
—
General and administrative
197
158
Total amortization of acquired intangible assets
$
1,031
$
252
Reconciliation of total costs and expenses to non-GAAP costs and expenses:
Total costs and expenses
$
578,550
$
508,138
Share-based compensation
(73,240
)
(79,459
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(1,031
)
(252
)
Non-cash charitable contributions
—
(20,490
)
Total non-GAAP costs and expenses
$
504,279
$
407,937
Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
Net loss
$
(5,281
)
$
(21,674
)
Depreciation and amortization
7,220
6,783
Share-based compensation
73,240
79,459
Interest income
(1,088
)
(1,492
)
Interest expense and other (income) expense, net
1,576
1,563
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
1,128
(1,305
)
Non-cash charitable contributions
—
20,490
Adjusted EBITDA
$
76,795
$
83,824
PINTEREST, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income:
Net loss
$
(5,281
)
$
(21,674
)
Share-based compensation
73,240
79,459
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,031
252
Non-cash charitable contributions
—
20,490
Non-GAAP net income
$
68,990
$
78,527
Basic weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share
656,899
628,593
Weighted-average dilutive securities (1)
29,160
63,770
Diluted weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share
686,059
692,363
Non-GAAP net income per share
$
0.10
$
0.11
(1)
Gives effect to potential common stock instruments such as stock options, unvested restricted stock units and unvested restricted stock awards.