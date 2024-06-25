June 25, 2024
With over half a billion1 users coming to Pinterest each month and an astounding 10 billion2 boards curated on the platform globally, Pinterest is the go-to hub for inspiration. And now, Pinterest is making it easier for users to share their inspiration with others. Whether showcasing their dream home decor or ultimate travel bucket list, the new board sharing feature lets users effortlessly share dynamic videos of their favorite Pinterest boards to other social platforms. With board sharing, Pinterest streamlines the process of sharing Pinned content and enables users to include a link for others to explore their entire board on the platform.
Gen Z makes up over 40% of our global monthly users on Pinterest and are our most engaged generation, with a significant increase in the number of boards created by Gen Z Pinners compared to last year. We are enhancing the board features based on user feedback and, this year, board sharing is one of our critical investments as users value the ability to share their creative processes on different platforms and find inspiration from others."
Rachel Hardy, Director of Consumer Product Marketing at Pinterest
Pinterest users view their boards as personal sanctuaries for dreaming up their world and showcasing their unique personalities and aesthetics. For Gen Z users, Pinterest isn't just a platform-it serves as a space for self-discovery and expression, where they shape their identities on their own terms, free from external pressures.
This trend of self-reflection has given rise to the internet phenomenon born on Pinterest known as "mecore." Searches around "mecore" have increased by 565%3 year over year on the platform, and boards with the title "mecore" have increased by 255%4 since last year. This connection to introspection has fueled a growth in the number of boards created by Gen Z users since last year, outpacing other generations5. Gen Z users engage with Pinterest to develop their preferred aesthetic, gather meaningful quotes, create mood boards and envision their futures.Share your world with Avril Lavigne and Tierra Whack
For the launch of board sharing, Pinterest is excited to partner with notable power Pinners Avril Lavigne and Tierra Whack to unveil their never-seen-before personal boards. Using the new feature for the first time, they will be revealing their unique styles and visions with their fans, making it easier for them to find inspiration from their captivating and imaginative boards.
Pop-punk royalty and eight-time GRAMMY Award nominee Avril Lavigne is unveiling a Pinterest board with fashion inspiration for her upcoming tour, an ode to her iconic Y2K aesthetic.
I have been a long time user of Pinterest and many of my creative projects start on my personal Pinterest boards. It helps me get my ideas straight so that when I am working with my team, everyone is on the same page. I am excited about this new way of sharing boards because the possibilities to let people into my creative process are now even easier."
Avril Lavigne
GRAMMY-nominated recording artist and creative auteur Tierra Whack isn't just a master of lyrics over contagious beats; she's also renowned for her effortlessly cool aesthetic. During her album launch last March, she brought the whimsical World Wide Whack aesthetic to life on Pinterest. An avid Pinner, Tierra uses Pinterest to store her eclectic interests and gather inspiration for multiple creative projects.
Pinterest is a creative haven where I capture all the fascinating interests constantly swirling through my mind. With my thoughts racing at lightning speed, it is the perfect tool to organize every fleeting idea to ensure nothing is lost in the chaos. My boards are a random mosaic of my creative thoughts ready to spark my imagination. I am excited to share my board with everyone. It is more than just a collection of images, it's inspiration waiting to provoke new ideas and creativity."
Tierra Whack
Pinterest began testing board sharing earlier this year, partnering with influential Pinners and seizing cultural moments. This exciting new feature is an opportunity to foster genuine engagement among diverse and niche communities by providing a window into the inspiration behind creative projects.Festival style with sister stylist duo
Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, the celebrity styling duo, kickstart each client project with a secret Pinterest board. Ahead of festival season, Chloe and Chenelle curated a bespoke board of fashion inspiration to help Pinners plan and shop their festival inspiration directly on Pinterest. The fashion experts leveraged Pinterest's latest feature, transforming their curated boards into engaging videos shared across social platforms.The Met Gala
As the ultimate destination for fashion and beauty inspiration among creatives and Pinners alike, Pinterest partnered with renowned makeup artists, hair stylists and fashion stylists to unveil the inspiration and creative process behind the iconic Met Gala looks of celebrity clients. This exclusive peek behind the scenes showcased the visionary work of:
Fashion Stylist Mimi Cuttrell: "I drew my inspiration for this night through art and nature predominantly by sourcing images that inspired me on Pinterest and applied them to the direction we wanted to take with each of my clients' looks. For example, we focused on statues and structured stone columns in a garden with vines and floral details for Gigi Hadid's look."
Hair Stylist Ursula Stephen: "Pinterest serves as the launching pad for my inspiration journey. I look for everything from old hair and fashion magazines to cartoons and architectural details. When it comes to organizing my inspirations, I simply pin everything in one place without any particular order-mirroring the flow of my thoughts. As we near the event, I get even more creative. I discover myself pinning not just my visions but also the energy I want to convey through Jodie Turner's final looks."
Makeup Artist Carolina Gonzalez: "The inspiration for Sabrina Carpenter 's look draws from nature, specifically the concept of the garden of time. Elements such as crystal, glass, and the sky were pivotal in shaping the aesthetic. Additionally, classical compositions like Mozart added to the vibe. Combined with her personal essence, we went for a delicate but fierce aesthetic."
Go to your public board you want to share
Tap the share icon in the top right
A video will auto-generate
Click on the "Add to Story" button or "Download" the video to share anywhere
Optional: Tap the "Edit" icon to edit Pins or select a different template.
Copy board link.
Click on the "Share Story" button. Instagram will automatically open.
On Instagram, tap on the "Stickers" icon
Choose "Link," paste the board's URL, and click "Done."
Share to your Stories!
