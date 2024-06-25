With over half a billion 1 users coming to Pinterest each month and an astounding 10 billion 2 boards curated on the platform globally, Pinterest is the go-to hub for inspiration. And now, Pinterest is making it easier for users to share their inspiration with others. Whether showcasing their dream home decor or ultimate travel bucket list, the new board sharing feature lets users effortlessly share dynamic videos of their favorite Pinterest boards to other social platforms. With board sharing, Pinterest streamlines the process of sharing Pinned content and enables users to include a link for others to explore their entire board on the platform.

Gen Z makes up over 40% of our global monthly users on Pinterest and are our most engaged generation, with a significant increase in the number of boards created by Gen Z Pinners compared to last year. We are enhancing the board features based on user feedback and, this year, board sharing is one of our critical investments as users value the ability to share their creative processes on different platforms and find inspiration from others."

Pinterest users view their boards as personal sanctuaries for dreaming up their world and showcasing their unique personalities and aesthetics. For Gen Z users, Pinterest isn't just a platform-it serves as a space for self-discovery and expression, where they shape their identities on their own terms, free from external pressures.

This trend of self-reflection has given rise to the internet phenomenon born on Pinterest known as "mecore." Searches around "mecore" have increased by 565%3 year over year on the platform, and boards with the title "mecore" have increased by 255%4 since last year. This connection to introspection has fueled a growth in the number of boards created by Gen Z users since last year, outpacing other generations5. Gen Z users engage with Pinterest to develop their preferred aesthetic, gather meaningful quotes, create mood boards and envision their futures.

For the launch of board sharing, Pinterest is excited to partner with notable power Pinners Avril Lavigne and Tierra Whack to unveil their never-seen-before personal boards. Using the new feature for the first time, they will be revealing their unique styles and visions with their fans, making it easier for them to find inspiration from their captivating and imaginative boards.