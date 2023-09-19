Pinterest Investor Day 2023: Growing Engagement and Monetization

Earlier today, Pinterest hosted its first-ever Investor Day. The event featured presentations from Chief Executive Officer Bill Ready, Chief Financial Officer Julia Donnelly, and members of the company's executive team.

Together, they shared an in-depth look into the strategic shifts, product innovation, and operational rigor that have driven deeper user engagement and revenue growth during the last year. The team also provided a look at the next three to five years, projecting Pinterest will grow revenue at a mid-to-high teens compound average growth rate (CAGR) and improve EBITDA margin to the low 30s percent range.