Pinterest Investor Day 2023: Growing Engagement and Monetization

- Share on Pinterest
- Share on LinkedIn
- Share on Facebook
- Share on Twitter
Earlier today, Pinterest hosted its first-ever Investor Day. The event featured presentations from Chief Executive Officer Bill Ready, Chief Financial Officer Julia Donnelly, and members of the company's executive team.
Together, they shared an in-depth look into the strategic shifts, product innovation, and operational rigor that have driven deeper user engagement and revenue growth during the last year. The team also provided a look at the next three to five years, projecting Pinterest will grow revenue at a mid-to-high teens compound average growth rate (CAGR) and improve EBITDA margin to the low 30s percent range.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pinterest Inc. published this content on 19 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2023 21:54:09 UTC.