    PINS   US72352L1061

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
Pinterest : Nichole Barnes Marshall joins Pinterest as Global Head of Inclusion and Diversity

01/07/2022
Nichole Barnes Marshall joins Pinterest as Global Head of Inclusion and Diversity

Today we are introducing Nichole Barnes Marshall as our new Global Head of Inclusion and Diversity at Pinterest. Nichole joins us from Bath and Body Works where she was most recently the Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, responsible for leading the cultural transformation of the brand through the integration of DE&I programs and efforts across the company.

In her role at Pinterest, she will focus on leading our I&D strategy and team, integrating I&D principles into our people and business processes. She will report to Christine Deputy, Chief People Officer at Pinterest, and will be a key partner to Ben Silbermann, co-founder and CEO at Pinterest, to drive accountability, adoption and strategies for workplace, culture and marketplace programs.

"Making Pinterest a place and a product where everyonefeels a sense of belonging is core to our mission," said Ben Silbermann, co-founder and CEO at Pinterest. "I'm excited to welcome Nichole as our new Global Head of Inclusion & Diversity to continue building a culture where all people feel heard and valued for the unique perspectives they bring to Pinterest."

Nichole brings more than 20 years of experience in DE&I and recruitment at iconic brands like L Brands, Aon and IBM. She is very active in the community on a variety of issues, including social justice, educational access and economic opportunity and serves on boards including National Urban League Diversity Advisory Board, Columbus Urban League, African American Leadership Academy and United Way of Central Ohio.

"Doing the important work of diversity, equity and inclusion is not just my occupation, it is my occu-passion! I'm excited to bring that passion and purpose to support all Pinployees and Pinners in fulfilling our mission of inspiring people to live a life that they love," said Nichole Barnes Marshall.

With Nichole's extensive experience in the I&D space and passion for community-focused issues, we are thrilled to welcome her as we continue our diversity, equity and inclusion journey together.

Pinterest Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 19:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
