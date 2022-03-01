Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pinterest, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINS   US72352L1061

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pinterest : Notice to Shareholders Regarding Settlement

03/01/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
View all press releases
Notice to Shareholders Regarding Settlement
03/01/2022
Download PDF Format (opens in new window)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has entered into a binding agreement to settle the shareholder derivative lawsuits pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (the "Court") against the Company and certain current and former directors and officers. The proposed settlement resolves all claims asserted against Pinterest and the other named defendants in the aforementioned derivative lawsuits without any liability or wrongdoing attributed to them personally or the Company.

The settlement agreement is subject to final approval by the Court. Information regarding the proposed settlement and the approval process can be found in the linked Notice Of Pendency And Proposed Settlement Of Derivative Actions and Settlement Agreement.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company's Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

People around the world come to Pinterest for inspiration. It's a visual discovery engine where people find inspiring creators, shop new products, and seek out ideas to take offline. People have saved more than 300 billion Pins across a range of interests from creating a home office, cooking a new recipe to finding your next vacation spot. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 400 million monthly active users. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

Contacts

Press
LeMia Jenkins
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Neil Doshi
[email protected]

Categories:Press Releases
View all press releases

Disclaimer

Pinterest Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:58:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PINTEREST, INC.
05:59pPINTEREST : Notice to Shareholders Regarding Settlement
PU
01:39pGoogle, Meta face penalties in Russia as deadline passes to open local offices
RE
01:35pGoogle, Meta face penalties in Russia as deadline passes to open local offices
RE
10:09aPINTEREST : Elevates program marks Women's History Month with all women-owned business coh..
PU
09:08aPINTEREST : is now available in Hebrew
PU
08:36aBenchmark Starts Pinterest at Hold
MT
02/28Pinterest to participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
BU
02/16PINTEREST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16Pinterest, Inc. Announces Intention to Leave of Flores as General Counsel and Secretary..
CI
02/09Pinterest to host "pinterest presents" global advertising summit
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PINTEREST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 125 M - -
Net income 2022 233 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 81,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 605 M 17 605 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 225
Free-Float -
Chart PINTEREST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinterest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINTEREST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 26,75 $
Average target price 42,41 $
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Silbermann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd R. Morgenfeld CFO & COO, Head-Business Operation
Jeremy King Senior Vice President & Head-Engineering
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Jeremy Seth Levine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINTEREST, INC.-26.41%17 605
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.79%513 590
NETFLIX, INC.-34.51%175 152
PROSUS N.V.-24.63%158 619
AIRBNB, INC.-9.01%95 995
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.07%70 419