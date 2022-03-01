Pinterest : Notice to Shareholders Regarding Settlement

03/01/2022

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has entered into a binding agreement to settle the shareholder derivative lawsuits pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (the "Court") against the Company and certain current and former directors and officers. The proposed settlement resolves all claims asserted against Pinterest and the other named defendants in the aforementioned derivative lawsuits without any liability or wrongdoing attributed to them personally or the Company.

The settlement agreement is subject to final approval by the Court. Information regarding the proposed settlement and the approval process can be found in the linked Notice Of Pendency And Proposed Settlement Of Derivative Actions and Settlement Agreement .

About Pinterest

People around the world come to Pinterest for inspiration. It's a visual discovery engine where people find inspiring creators, shop new products, and seek out ideas to take offline. People have saved more than 300 billion Pins across a range of interests from creating a home office, cooking a new recipe to finding your next vacation spot. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 400 million monthly active users. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

