Pinterest : Our H1 2020 Transparency Report

Today we published our Transparency Report for the first half of 2020. This report provides insight into the volume of legal and government requests we receive for user information, where these requests come from and how we respond. We think it's important to be open and accountable to our users, which is why we've been publishing this report twice a year since 2013.
For more information on how we respond to requests for user information, please see our guidelines.
