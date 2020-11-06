Log in
PINTEREST, INC.

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/06 03:06:28 pm
64.61 USD   +1.80%
PINTEREST : Our H1 2020 Transparency Report
PU
11/03How to Make Artificial Intelligence Less Biased -2-
DJ
11/03How to Make Artificial Intelligence Less Biased -- Journal Report
DJ
Pinterest : Our H1 2020 Transparency Report

11/06/2020 | 02:12pm EST
Our H1 2020 Transparency Report

Today we published our Transparency Report for the first half of 2020. This report provides insight into the volume of legal and government requests we receive for user information, where these requests come from and how we respond. We think it's important to be open and accountable to our users, which is why we've been publishing this report twice a year since 2013.

For more information on how we respond to requests for user information, please see our guidelines.

Disclaimer

Pinterest Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 19:11:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 631 M - -
Net income 2020 -219 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 515 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -176x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39 229 M 39 229 M -
EV / Sales 2020 23,1x
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 492
Free-Float 82,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 67,58 $
Last Close Price 63,47 $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin Silbermann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd R. Morgenfeld Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Jeremy Seth Levine Independent Director
Evan Sharp Director, Chief Design & Creative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINTEREST, INC.240.50%39 229
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED66.40%766 664
NETFLIX, INC.58.78%226 977
PROSUS N.V.24.55%182 020
NASPERS LIMITED46.93%91 248
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.41.09%73 540
