Pinterest : Our H1 2022 Transparency Report

At Pinterest, we believe that the internet should be a place that inspires people to live a life they love. Not everything on the internet is inspiring, so we've been deliberate in creating a safe, positive place online for Pinners. Today, we published our latest Global Transparency Report covering the first half of 2022.

Our latest report includes a new section focused on our recently implemented climate misinformation efforts. Earlier this year, Pinterest rolled out a specific policy to keep false and misleading claims around climate change off the platform, making us the first major digital platform to have clearly defined guidelines against false or misleading climate change information, including conspiracy theories, across content and ads. The report outlines the number of Pins, boards, and accounts deactivated under the new policy. We will continue to iterate on this for years to come.

In addition, we continue to invest in our policies, products, and partnerships to support the wellbeing of our community. We have increased access and visibility into content that is more diverse, inclusive, and representative. This includes expanding our compassionate search function to 11 new countries, for a total reach of 23 countries, and expanding our hair pattern search in the European Union and Latin America.

Overall, the report includes more than 400 individual data points that provide greater context around our content moderation and enforcement practices for users and merchants. We began publishing a biannual transparency report nearly a decade ago in 2013. Since then, our industry-leading policies and practices have not only advanced our platform but also advanced our commitment to creating a safer, more inspired internet.