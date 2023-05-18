Advanced search
    PINS   US72352L1061

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
05/18/2023
22.26 USD   +1.39%
12:09pPinterest : Our H2 2022 Global Transparency Report
PU
05/16Insider Sell: Pinterest
MT
05/12Pinterest to participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
BU
Pinterest : Our H2 2022 Global Transparency Report

05/18/2023
Our H2 2022 Global Transparency Report

Our mission is to bring everyone the inspiration to create a life they love, while ensuring that people have a safe and positive experience on our platform. We know that not everything on the internet is inspiring, so our mission serves as our foundation in drafting and enforcing our content policies.

Today we're publishing our latest Global Transparency Report, covering the second half of 2022. First published in 2013, our biannual transparency report now features more than 400 distinct data points on our content moderation and enforcement practices as we continue to evolve our approach to keep up with new trends and behaviors.

The latest report covers our moderation and enforcement efforts spanning more than a dozen content categories, including a new breakdown of how Pinterest limits and removes content and accounts that encourage or promote dangerous actors, groups, or activities through our long-standing Violent Actors policy. Additionally, the report highlights how Pinterest works with outside experts and organizations to inform our policies and content moderation, as well as how we continually develop our technologies to fight policy-violating content on our platform.

The report also shares new data surrounding our industry-leading Climate Misinformation policy, which launched in April 2022 to keep false and misleading claims around climate change off the platform. We are committed to combating misinformation and sharing trusted resources with our users on important topics such as climate change and sustainability.

From prohibiting harmful misinformation and political ads to investing in policies, products, and partnerships that support emotional well-being, Pinterest is leading by example. We are committed to providing greater transparency into how we keep Pinterest safe and positive and will continue to iterate on this report going forward.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pinterest Inc. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 16:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 993 M - -
Net income 2023 -154 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 755 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -98,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15 008 M 15 008 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,09x
EV / Sales 2024 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 835
Free-Float 85,2%
Managers and Directors
William J. Ready President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd R. Morgenfeld Chief Financial Officer & Head-Business Operations
Benjamin Silbermann Executive Chairman
Jeremy King Senior Vice President & Head-Engineering
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINTEREST, INC.-9.60%15 008
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.63%415 864
NETFLIX, INC.15.29%151 126
PROSUS N.V.8.15%94 816
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.53.01%76 582
AIRBNB, INC.26.70%68 275
