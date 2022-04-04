Pinterest : Prom is Back and Pinterest Teamed Up with Actress Peyton List to Celebrate

Prom is back in a big way and Pinterest is the destination for Prom inspiration, with millions of Prom-related ideas being saved every planning season. This year, Pinterest is partnering with actress, and founder of Pley Beauty , Peyton List to bring you the latest trends in prom fashion and beauty and ensure all of our Pinners are ready for the big day.

Inspired by The Great Gatsby (searches for Great Gatsby prom dresses are up 7x) and Pinterest Predicts trend 'Pearlcore' Peyton List teamed up with MUA Melissa Hernandez and hair stylist Clayton Hawkins for a 'modern 1920s makeup' and 'pearly, punk-inspired prom updo' look for this year's Prom season.