Pinterest : Prom is Back and Pinterest Teamed Up with Actress Peyton List to Celebrate

Prom is back in a big way and Pinterest is the destination for Prom inspiration, with millions of Prom-related ideas being saved every planning season. This year, Pinterest is partnering with actress, and founder ofPley Beauty,Peyton List to bring you the latest trends in prom fashion and beauty and ensure all of our Pinners are ready for the big day.
Inspired by The Great Gatsby (searches for Great Gatsby prom dresses are up 7x) and Pinterest Predicts trend 'Pearlcore' Peyton List teamed up with MUA Melissa Hernandez and hair stylist Clayton Hawkins for a 'modern 1920s makeup' and 'pearly, punk-inspired prom updo' look for this year's Prom season.
Beginning April 4th, Pinterest will be hosting Prom Week, an immersive and engaging in-product experience filled with all of the latest prom fashion and beauty trends. In addition to Peyton, Pinterest tapped publishers like Teen Vogue as well as some of the biggest names in beauty and fashion to create ideas that will inspire your best Prom looks.