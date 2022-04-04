Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Pinterest, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PINS   US72352L1061

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pinterest : Prom is Back and Pinterest Teamed Up with Actress Peyton List to Celebrate

04/04/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
Prom is Back and Pinterest Teamed Up with Actress Peyton List to Celebrate

Prom is back in a big way and Pinterest is the destination for Prom inspiration, with millions of Prom-related ideas being saved every planning season. This year, Pinterest is partnering with actress, and founder of Pley Beauty, Peyton List to bring you the latest trends in prom fashion and beauty and ensure all of our Pinners are ready for the big day.

Inspired by The Great Gatsby (searches for Great Gatsby prom dresses are up 7x) and Pinterest Predicts trend 'Pearlcore' Peyton List teamed up with MUA Melissa Hernandez and hair stylist Clayton Hawkins for a 'modern 1920s makeup' and 'pearly, punk-inspired prom updo' look for this year's Prom season.

Beginning April 4th, Pinterest will be hosting Prom Week, an immersive and engaging in-product experience filled with all of the latest prom fashion and beauty trends. In addition to Peyton, Pinterest tapped publishers like Teen Vogue as well as some of the biggest names in beauty and fashion to create ideas that will inspire your best Prom looks.

Disclaimer

Pinterest Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 18:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PINTEREST, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 114 M - -
Net income 2022 228 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 079 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 78,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 329 M 16 329 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 3 225
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart PINTEREST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinterest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINTEREST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 24,81 $
Average target price 39,26 $
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Silbermann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd R. Morgenfeld CFO & COO, Head-Business Operation
Jeremy King Senior Vice President & Head-Engineering
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Jeremy Seth Levine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINTEREST, INC.-31.75%16 329
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.08%460 831
NETFLIX, INC.-38.01%165 807
PROSUS N.V.-30.83%143 077
AIRBNB, INC.3.95%109 670
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.19%70 340