Exhibit 99.1 Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - August 1, 2023 - Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Q2 revenue grew 6% year over year to $708 million.

Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) increased 8% year over year to 465 million.

GAAP net loss was $35 million for Q2. Adjusted EBITDA was $107 million for Q2.

Total costs and expenses were $781 million.

We completed our $500 million stock repurchase program. "In Q2, we continued to build momentum with consumers and advertisers while further accelerating our pace of innovation," said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest. "Over the past year, we've been laser-focused on our key differentiators and we're seeing results. Users are coming back more often and engaging more deeply, Pinterest is increasingly shoppable and actionable, and we're delivering better and more measurable performance for our advertisers. Furthermore, due to our focus on cost efficiencies we returned to adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in Q2. Our results demonstrate that our strategy is working and we're making the right investments to create a durable company for the long term." Q2 2023 Financial Highlights The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited): Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $ 708,025 $ 665,930 6 % Net loss $ (34,942) $ (43,076) 19 % Non-GAAP net income* $ 142,089 $ 77,365 84 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 107,019 $ 92,043 16 % Adjusted EBITDA margin* 15 % 14 % For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see "―About non-GAAP financial measures" and the tables under "―Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release. 1

Q2 2023 Other Highlights The following table sets forth our revenue, MAUs and ARPU based on the geographic location of our users (in millions, except ARPU and percentages, unaudited): Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Revenue - Global $ 708 $ 666 6 % Revenue - U.S. and Canada $ 565 $ 542 4 % Revenue - Europe $ 114 $ 102 12 % Revenue - Rest of World $ 29 $ 22 32 % MAUs - Global 465 433 8 % MAUs - U.S. and Canada 95 92 3 % MAUs - Europe 124 117 6 % MAUs - Rest of World 246 223 10 % ARPU - Global $ 1.53 $ 1.54 (1)% ARPU - U.S. and Canada $ 5.92 $ 5.82 2 % ARPU - Europe $ 0.91 $ 0.86 6 % ARPU - Rest of World $ 0.12 $ 0.10 20 % 2

Guidance We currently expect Q3 revenue to grow in the high single digits range year over year. We expect our Q3 Non-GAAP operating expenses to grow in the low single digits range year over year.* We intend to provide further details on our outlook during the conference call. _____________ *We have not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalents for certain forward-lookingnon-GAAP operating expenses or a GAAP reconciliation as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as share-based compensation expense, which is impacted by, among other things, employee retention and decisions around future equity grants to employees. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance metrics to their corresponding GAAP equivalents is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results and, as such, we also believe that any reconciliations provided would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors. 3

Webcast and conference call information A live audio webcast of our second quarter 2023 earnings release call will be available at investor.pinterestinc.com. The call begins today at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET). This press release, including the reconciliations of certain non- GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures and slide presentation are also available. A recording of the webcast will be available at investor.pinterestinc.com for 90 days.