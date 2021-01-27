Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pinterest, Inc.    PINS

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pinterest : Supports Emotional Wellbeing Through New Social Impact Efforts and Introduces Ari Simon as Head of Social Impact and Philanthropy

01/27/2021 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pinterest Supports Emotional Wellbeing Through New Social Impact Efforts and Introduces Ari Simon as Head of Social Impact and Philanthropy

Today, Pinterest announced an expansion of the company's social and community impact efforts through new initiatives led by Ari Simon, Head of Social Impact and Philanthropy. In this newly created role, Ari will oversee Pinterest's social impact efforts, including a philanthropic strategy focused on expanding emotional wellbeing and place-based giving across Pinterest's global footprint.

Pinterest believes emotional wellbeing is a precondition for inspiration and creating a life we love -that to live a life you love, you need to have a self you love. Inspiration means different things to different people. On the platform, some people are looking for recipes to cook for their family. Some people look for things to wear to work and some save quotes as motivation to exercise or feel more joyful. Wellbeing has profound resonance and it is at the heart of what it means to bring inspiration and positivity to people's lives.

As Pinterest works to build a more positive corner of the internet, the Social Impact and Philanthropy function focuses on taking its impact offline in three areas:

  • Expanded Employee Volunteerism: The company is launching an expanded volunteer service program that will grant employees five volunteer days off to support civic and community engagement activities every calendar year.
  • Donation Match:Pinterest is increasing its donation matching program and will match funds to eligible nonprofits, dollar for dollar, up to $1,000 per employee every year. Whether it's one big donation, or spread across multiple nonprofits throughout the year, it will support gifts to qualified organizations.
  • Charitable Giving: Pinterest's expanded philanthropy program will provide 250,000 shares of stock (currently valued at roughly $17 million) in grants this year. The primary focus of the grantmaking will be in the area of emotional well-being, particularly increasing awareness, reducing stigma, supporting innovations in the field, and tackling inequities in access and disparities in outcomes. In addition, the program will include a place-based community giving portfolio, and a reserve for responsive grantmaking to tackle urgent or emerging challenges, like the COVID-19 pandemic and support for organizations tackling racial and other inequities.

'Our approach to Social Impact and Philanthropy is guided by the belief that this work doesn't stand separate from our identity as a company, but is rather core to our brand, our identity, and our long-term vision for impact,' said Ari Simon, Head of Social Impact and Philanthropy. 'It's about finding new and powerful ways to bring inspiration to the world, to reinforce our core values through action, and to show up collectively in the places where we live and work. I'm proud of our progress in my short time at Pinterest and I'm looking forward to building on this vision.'

'I've always been inspired by the work that employees do outside of Pinterest, donating time to causes and communities they care about,' said Ben Silbermann, CEO of Pinterest. 'I'm thrilled to work alongside Ari to focus our efforts on emotional wellbeing and give employees the tools they need to move quickly whenever they feel inspired to make a difference. With more than 15 years of experience developing and leading programs in the philanthropic sector, Ari approaches this role with passion and a deep understanding of the work ahead.'

Before joining Pinterest Ari was Vice President, Chief Program and Strategy Officer at The Kresge Foundation for seven years. He led the foundation's domestic and global grantmaking and directed its Opportunity Fund focused on protecting civil rights, promoting racial equity, and ensuring the stability of our democratic system of government. Ari joined Kresge after five years with McKinsey & Company, where he focused on social innovation, economic development, and public health. Prior to that, he was a writer and editor of the Shuttle Columbia Accident Report as well as the United Nations Independent Inquiry Committee Investigation of the Oil-for-Food Programme, served as a volunteer on ambulances in the Middle East, and worked for the Innocence Project while in law school. Ari earned a bachelor's degree at Harvard College, a master's degree at Oxford University, and a law degree at Stanford University.

Disclaimer

Pinterest Inc. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 18:05:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PINTEREST, INC.
01:06pPINTEREST : Supports Emotional Wellbeing Through New Social Impact Efforts and I..
PU
07:07aFacebook investors, shrugging off election woes, look for 'social commerce' p..
RE
01/26PINTEREST : introduces an easier way to discover fresh ideas from creators with ..
PU
01/25PINTEREST : Advertising Bans On Social Network Providers In Turkey And Next Step..
AQ
01/22PINS FINAL DEADLINE ALERT : ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds P..
PR
01/22PINTEREST : introduces AR Try on for eyeshadow and more ways to shop products in..
PU
01/22DEADLINE TODAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Agains..
BU
01/21PINTEREST : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
BU
01/21INVESTOR ALERT : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Pin..
BU
01/21DEADLINE TOMORROW : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Aga..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 634 M - -
Net income 2020 -218 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 498 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -190x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42 795 M 42 795 M -
EV / Sales 2020 25,3x
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 492
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart PINTEREST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinterest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINTEREST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 73,93 $
Last Close Price 69,24 $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin Silbermann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd R. Morgenfeld Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Jeremy Seth Levine Independent Director
Evan Sharp Director, Chief Design & Creative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINTEREST, INC.5.07%42 795
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED35.90%882 598
NETFLIX, INC.3.92%248 258
PROSUS N.V.13.06%196 879
NASPERS LIMITED25.45%101 227
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.80%91 575
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ