Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pinterest, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINS   US72352L1061

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:30 2022-09-07 am EDT
23.44 USD   +6.04%
09:10aPINTEREST : commits to 100% renewable electricity for its offices around the world
PU
06:03aWolfe Research Upgrades Pinterest to Outperform From Peer Perform; Price Target is $28
MT
09/01Twitter to roll out long-awaited edit button
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pinterest : commits to 100% renewable electricity for its offices around the world

09/07/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pinterest commits to 100% renewable electricity for its offices around the world

Pinterest is committed to doing our part to promote sustainable outcomes on our platform, within our operations and communities to help create a greener world. Today, Pinterest is furthering those efforts by committing to purchase 100% renewable electricity for our offices around the world by 2023. This commitment builds upon our existing efforts to save energy in our offices, and reduce our global greenhouse gas emissions.

"We strive to create workspaces that nourish employees and are designed and operated in a responsible way," said Mia Ketterling, Pinterest's Global Sustainability Lead. "Powering our offices with 100% renewable electricity by 2023 is a step in our journey to build a better and more sustainable future for our employees and the global community."

Achieving our goal

Starting with our headquarters in San Francisco, we will begin receiving 100% renewable electricity through CleanPowerSF's SuperGreenprogram. Throughout our global real estate portfolio-from Chicago to Tokyo to São Paulo-we will purchase Energy Attribute Certificates following a set of guiding principles like prioritizing projects that are in the country within the same year the electricity was consumed, sourcing from projects that maximize system impact, and supporting local communities.

Disclaimer

Pinterest Inc. published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 13:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PINTEREST, INC.
09:10aPINTEREST : commits to 100% renewable electricity for its offices around the world
PU
06:03aWolfe Research Upgrades Pinterest to Outperform From Peer Perform; Price Target is $28
MT
09/01Twitter to roll out long-awaited edit button
RE
08/31Snap restructures ad business amid worst sales growth rate in its history
RE
08/23Pinterest to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
BU
08/22Russia To Initiate Measures Against Five Tech Groups For Alleged Violation Of Online Co..
MT
08/19Russia's watchdog imposes measures against TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord, Pinterest
RE
08/18Snap stops development of flying selfie drone Pixy - WSJ
RE
08/16INSIDER SELL : Pinterest
MT
08/08Avalara to go private in $8.4 bln deal with Vista with direct lenders' help
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PINTEREST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 798 M - -
Net income 2022 -79,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -182x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 884 M 14 884 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 728
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart PINTEREST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinterest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINTEREST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 22,10 $
Average target price 26,17 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Ready President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd R. Morgenfeld Chief Financial Officer & Head-Business Operations
Benjamin Silbermann Executive Chairman
Jeremy King Senior Vice President & Head-Engineering
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINTEREST, INC.-39.20%14 884
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.22%377 968
NETFLIX, INC.-63.75%97 119
PROSUS N.V.-20.81%79 562
AIRBNB, INC.-31.71%72 711
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-31.10%57 200