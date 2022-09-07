Pinterest : commits to 100% renewable electricity for its offices around the world

Pinterest is committed to doing our part to promote sustainable outcomes on our platform, within our operations and communities to help create a greener world. Today, Pinterest is furthering those efforts by committing to purchase 100% renewable electricity for our offices around the world by 2023. This commitment builds upon our existing efforts to save energy in our offices, and reduce our global greenhouse gas emissions.

"We strive to create workspaces that nourish employees and are designed and operated in a responsible way," said Mia Ketterling, Pinterest's Global Sustainability Lead. "Powering our offices with 100% renewable electricity by 2023 is a step in our journey to build a better and more sustainable future for our employees and the global community."

Achieving our goal