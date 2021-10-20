Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pinterest, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINS   US72352L1061

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pinterest : introduces “Takes” and new ways to watch, discover and shop

10/20/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pinterest introduces "Takes" and new ways to watch, discover and shop at Creators Festival and kicks-off global activation with Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion and Storm Reid

Today, Pinterest introduces a new suite of creator and Pinner products and experiences globally, as the platform continues to evolve to become home for the next generation of creators. At its second annual Pinterest Creators Festivalfeaturing Megan Thee Stallionand Storm Reid, Pinterest creators Kerin Rose Gold, Wendy's World, Henri Purnell, Carolina Gelen, and China Bell,among others,introduce the new products alongside creators from countries including the UK, Germany, France, Japan and Columbia.

The new features empower creators to publish high-quality content that drives meaningful engagement with their communities and pays them for their inspiring content. These new experiences offer Pinners more ways to watch, make and shop creator content.

Disclaimer

Pinterest Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 10:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PINTEREST, INC.
06:11aPINTEREST : introduces “Takes” and new ways to watch, discover and shop
PU
10/18INSIDER SELL : Pinterest
MT
10/18PINTEREST : Credit Suisse Lowers Pinterest's PT to $62 from $82 Ahead of Q3 Results, Notes..
MT
10/14APPLE : Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp joins Jony Ive's design firm
RE
10/14PINTEREST : Founder Evan Sharp to Step Down
MT
10/14Pinterest, Inc. Announces Resignation of Evan Sharp as Chief Design and Creative Office..
CI
10/14PINTEREST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/13PINTEREST : Thank you, Evan!
PU
10/07PINTEREST AND WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DA : Introducing Havens, search trends, community giving..
PU
10/06Analysis-If Facebook is the problem, is a social media regulator the fix?
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PINTEREST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 620 M - -
Net income 2021 309 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 120x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35 828 M 35 828 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 942
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart PINTEREST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinterest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINTEREST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 55,58 $
Average target price 70,44 $
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Silbermann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd R. Morgenfeld Chief Financial Officer & Head-Business Operations
Jeremy King Senior Vice President & Head-Engineering
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Jeremy Seth Levine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINTEREST, INC.-15.66%35 828
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.52%611 168
NETFLIX, INC.18.17%282 819
PROSUS N.V.-13.76%281 122
AIRBNB, INC.16.31%105 764
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.75%89 538