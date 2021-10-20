Pinterest : introduces “Takes” and new ways to watch, discover and shop

Today, Pinterest introduces a new suite of creator and Pinner products and experiences globally, as the platform continues to evolve to become home for the next generation of creators. At its second annualPinterest Creators FestivalfeaturingMegan Thee StallionandStorm Reid, Pinterest creatorsKerin Rose Gold,Wendy's World,Henri Purnell,Carolina Gelen, andChina Bell,among others,introduce the new products alongside creators from countries including the UK, Germany, France, Japan and Columbia.
The new features empower creators to publish high-quality content that drives meaningful engagement with their communities and pays them for their inspiring content. These new experiences offer Pinners more ways to watch, make and shop creator content.
