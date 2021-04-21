Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pinterest, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINS

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pinterest : and Shopify expand partnership to boost social commerce globally

04/21/2021 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pinterest and Shopify expand partnership to boost social commerce globally

To help merchants around the world easily bring their products online and respond to a growing demand from global consumers, Pinterest is expanding its partnership with Shopify to 27 new countries. The Shopify Pinterest channelis now live in these new countries including Australia, Austria, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Now, more than 1.7 million Shopify merchants around the world have an easy way to bring their products to Pinterest and turn them into shoppable Product Pins that are discoverable across the platform. Shopify merchants advertising on Pinterest through Shopify will also have access to Dynamic Retargeting for the first time, which will enable them to re-engage with Pinners who have already expressed interest in their products on Pinterest.

Pinterest is also launching Multi-feed support for Catalogs, a new feature allowing businesses to easily upload their products in multiple product feeds within the same Pinterest Business account. Shopify merchants as well as any retailer with a Pinterest business account are now able to add up to 20 product feeds to their account, each indicating specific local data such as a currency, language or product availability. Multi-feed support for Catalogs gives retailers the opportunity to engage more easily with customers all over the world, allowing them to upload a specific feed for each market they sell products in but also to upload feeds to serve different advertising strategies such as prospecting or retargeting.

Because 97% of the top searches on Pinterest are unbranded and consist of 2-3 word queries, the majority of consumers are not typing a brand name into their searches. On Pinterest, businesses of any size have an equal chance to be discovered by +450 million consumers who are looking for products and services, open to all types of brands, and are planning their next purchase. This unique mindset of the Pinterest audience provides a valuable advantage to small and medium sized businesses who can gain more visibilitybecause of the relevancy of their content and the quality of their products.

Over the past year, consumers have significantly shifted their shopping habits. According to the Shopify 'Future of Commerce 2021' study, 84% of global consumer respondents have shopped online since the start of the pandemic. As a result, many merchants have seized the opportunity to set up shop on Pinterest to provide an online shopping experience that recreates the in-store shopping experience such as browsing the store aisles, seeing curated collections from retailers, and price comparisons. On Pinterest, Catalog feed uploads increased globally by over 14x from March 2020 to March 2021 (Source: Pinterest Internal Data).

'Pinterest is an inspiring place to shop and we're excited to expand our partnership with Shopify to help merchants in 27 more countries grow their shopping presence on Pinterest globally. Small and medium businesses in particular have the opportunity to thrive on Pinterest because they connect with consumers in a positive environment when they are early in their decision-making journey and full of purchase intent. With the retail ecosystem profoundly evolving over the past year, we're committed to supporting merchants of all sizes by providing them with a quick and easy access to our shopping features without the need to edit code or deploy resources so they can inspire consumers for what to do or buy next.' - Bill Watkins, Global Head of Mid-Market and Small Business Sales at Pinterest.

'Discoverability is top of mind for Shopify merchants-and social commerce has been a driving factor in helping independent businesses build meaningful audiences, particularly throughout this last year when we saw installs of our social commerce channels grow 76%,' said Lola Oyelayo-Pearson, Director of UX, Channels and Financial Services at Shopify. 'Expanding the Pinterest channel globally will mean that the more than 1.7 million merchants using Shopify can tap into the purchasing power of over 450 million Pinterest users by building thoughtful, targeted marketing campaigns.'

Shopify merchants such as PDPAOLA, Rothys, Jennifer Fisher and Sukoshi Mart have already seen success using the Pinterest app on Shopify.

Disclaimer

Pinterest Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 06:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PINTEREST, INC.
03:00aPINTEREST  : and Shopify expand partnership to boost social commerce globally
PU
04/20Discord Ends Deal Talks With Microsoft -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/20Discord Ends Deal Talks With Microsoft -- Update
DJ
04/19PINTEREST  : Introducing the Content Claiming Portal, a new tool to help creator..
PU
04/13PINTEREST  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
04/13Artificial intelligence firm Scale raises $325 mln at $7 bln valuation
RE
04/09As Apple and Facebook Clash Over Ads, Mom-and-Pop Shops Fear They'll Be the V..
DJ
04/09PINTEREST, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/07PINTEREST  : to Roll Out Mandatory Content Creation Guidelines
MT
04/07PINTEREST  : Launches 'Creator Code,' New Comment Moderation Tools and a Creator..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 517 M - -
Net income 2021 190 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 237x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45 314 M 45 314 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 545
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart PINTEREST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinterest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINTEREST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 88,92 $
Last Close Price 71,32 $
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin Silbermann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd R. Morgenfeld Chief Financial Officer & Head-Business Operations
Jeremy King Engineering Head & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Jeremy Seth Levine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINTEREST, INC.12.15%46 959
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.37%768 910
NETFLIX, INC.2.54%245 559
PROSUS N.V.4.64%182 978
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.43%107 653
AIRBNB, INC.15.51%104 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ