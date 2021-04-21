Pinterest : and Shopify expand partnership to boost social commerce globally

To help merchants around the world easily bring their products online and respond to a growing demand from global consumers, Pinterest is expanding its partnership with Shopify to 27 new countries. The Shopify Pinterest channel is now live in these new countries including Australia, Austria, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Now, more than 1.7 million Shopify merchants around the world have an easy way to bring their products to Pinterest and turn them into shoppable Product Pins that are discoverable across the platform. Shopify merchants advertising on Pinterest through Shopify will also have access to Dynamic Retargeting for the first time, which will enable them to re-engage with Pinners who have already expressed interest in their products on Pinterest.

Pinterest is also launching Multi-feed support for Catalogs, a new feature allowing businesses to easily upload their products in multiple product feeds within the same Pinterest Business account. Shopify merchants as well as any retailer with a Pinterest business account are now able to add up to 20 product feeds to their account, each indicating specific local data such as a currency, language or product availability. Multi-feed support for Catalogs gives retailers the opportunity to engage more easily with customers all over the world, allowing them to upload a specific feed for each market they sell products in but also to upload feeds to serve different advertising strategies such as prospecting or retargeting.

Because 97% of the top searches on Pinterest are unbranded and consist of 2-3 word queries, the majority of consumers are not typing a brand name into their searches. On Pinterest, businesses of any size have an equal chance to be discovered by +450 million consumers who are looking for products and services, open to all types of brands, and are planning their next purchase. This unique mindset of the Pinterest audience provides a valuable advantage to small and medium sized businesses who can gain more visibilitybecause of the relevancy of their content and the quality of their products.

Over the past year, consumers have significantly shifted their shopping habits. According to the Shopify 'Future of Commerce 2021' study, 84% of global consumer respondents have shopped online since the start of the pandemic. As a result, many merchants have seized the opportunity to set up shop on Pinterest to provide an online shopping experience that recreates the in-store shopping experience such as browsing the store aisles, seeing curated collections from retailers, and price comparisons. On Pinterest, Catalog feed uploads increased globally by over 14x from March 2020 to March 2021 (Source: Pinterest Internal Data).

'Pinterest is an inspiring place to shop and we're excited to expand our partnership with Shopify to help merchants in 27 more countries grow their shopping presence on Pinterest globally. Small and medium businesses in particular have the opportunity to thrive on Pinterest because they connect with consumers in a positive environment when they are early in their decision-making journey and full of purchase intent. With the retail ecosystem profoundly evolving over the past year, we're committed to supporting merchants of all sizes by providing them with a quick and easy access to our shopping features without the need to edit code or deploy resources so they can inspire consumers for what to do or buy next.' - Bill Watkins, Global Head of Mid-Market and Small Business Sales at Pinterest.

'Discoverability is top of mind for Shopify merchants-and social commerce has been a driving factor in helping independent businesses build meaningful audiences, particularly throughout this last year when we saw installs of our social commerce channels grow 76%,' said Lola Oyelayo-Pearson, Director of UX, Channels and Financial Services at Shopify. 'Expanding the Pinterest channel globally will mean that the more than 1.7 million merchants using Shopify can tap into the purchasing power of over 450 million Pinterest users by building thoughtful, targeted marketing campaigns.'

Shopify merchants such as PDPAOLA, Rothys, Jennifer Fisher and Sukoshi Mart have already seen success using the Pinterest app on Shopify.