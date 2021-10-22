Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pinterest, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINS   US72352L1061

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/22 04:10:00 pm
58.06 USD   -5.36%
11:52aPUMP / DUMP #7 : Watch: This week's gainers and losers
09:02aTech Stocks Mixed in Pre-Bell Friday
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pinterest : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results

10/22/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for the third quarter 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

People around the world come to Pinterest for inspiration. It’s a visual discovery engine where people find inspiring creators, shop new products, and seek out ideas to take offline. People have saved more than 300 billion Pins across a range of interests from creating a home office, cooking a new recipe to finding your next vacation spot. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 400 million monthly active users. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PINTEREST, INC.
11:52aPUMP / DUMP #7 : Watch: This week's gainers and losers
09:02aTech Stocks Mixed in Pre-Bell Friday
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/21Tech Up After Mixed Earnings Reports, But Intel Sells Off In Late Trading - Tech Roundu..
DJ
10/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Unilever, Paypal, Elliott, Novartis...
10/21PINTEREST : Thinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Paypal, Pinterest, IBM, or C..
PR
10/21PAYPAL : Home remodeling platform Houzz hires Goldman for IPO -sources
RE
10/20Dow Jones Industrial Average : Strong earnings reports lift Wall Street
RE
10/20Tech Down On Inflation, Treasury Yield Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10/20PAYPAL : in $45 billion bid for Pinterest -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PINTEREST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 620 M - -
Net income 2021 309 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 133x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 548 M 39 548 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 942
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart PINTEREST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinterest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINTEREST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 61,35 $
Average target price 70,35 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Silbermann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd R. Morgenfeld Chief Financial Officer & Head-Business Operations
Jeremy King Senior Vice President & Head-Engineering
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Jeremy Seth Levine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINTEREST, INC.-6.90%39 548
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.66%619 295
PROSUS N.V.-11.16%289 809
NETFLIX, INC.20.79%289 086
AIRBNB, INC.16.14%105 615
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.88%90 922