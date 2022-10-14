Advanced search
    PINS   US72352L1061

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
21.35 USD   -3.83%
10/14Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
10/12Pinclusion In Action : Pinterest H1 2022 I&D Update
PU
10/11Credit Suisse Lowers Pinterest's PT to $25 from $26, Decreases 2023 Revenue Growth Estimates, Notes Rising 2023 Uncertainty; Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

10/14/2022 | 08:01pm EDT
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is the daily visual inspiration platform people around the world use to shop products personalized to their taste, find ideas to do offline and discover the most inspiring content. People have saved more than 390 billion Pins across a range of interests from building a home office to cooking a new recipe and planning a vacation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 400 million monthly active users worldwide. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 797 M - -
Net income 2022 -78,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 983 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -178x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 378 M 14 378 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 3 728
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart PINTEREST, INC.
Pinterest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PINTEREST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 21,35 $
Average target price 26,60 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Ready President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd R. Morgenfeld Chief Financial Officer & Head-Business Operations
Benjamin Silbermann Executive Chairman
Jeremy King Senior Vice President & Head-Engineering
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINTEREST, INC.-41.27%14 378
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-46.10%295 222
NETFLIX, INC.-61.82%103 398
AIRBNB, INC.-32.34%72 040
PROSUS N.V.-30.44%67 439
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-41.07%49 498