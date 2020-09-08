Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pinterest, Inc.    PINS

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pinterest : to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced that Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations, will participate in the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference on September 15, 2020 at 8:10 am PT (11:10 am ET).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be publicly available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PINTEREST, INC.
05:31pPINTEREST : to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference
BU
09/04FACEBOOK : Says It Will Bar Election Ads Before Vote
DJ
09/02PINTEREST : Thinking about buying stock in Rekor Systems, AMC Entertainment, Rhy..
PR
08/28PINTEREST : Announces Termination of Future Lease Contract
BU
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/20PINTEREST : New Pinterest Shop collection launches with Black-owned beauty and f..
PU
08/19PINTEREST ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pinterest, Inc. o..
BU
08/19Venture investor Kevin Hartz targets tech founders with blank-check firm
RE
08/18PINTEREST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 461 M - -
Net income 2020 -283 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -70,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20 647 M 20 647 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 432
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart PINTEREST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinterest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINTEREST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 37,24 $
Last Close Price 34,38 $
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin Silbermann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd R. Morgenfeld Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Jeremy Seth Levine Independent Director
Evan Sharp Director, Chief Design & Creative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINTEREST, INC.84.44%20 647
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED35.38%627 097
NETFLIX, INC.59.49%227 586
PROSUS N.V.21.24%155 252
NASPERS LIMITED24.59%74 154
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.77%58 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group