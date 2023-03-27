Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Pinterest, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PINS   US72352L1061

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:35 2023-03-27 pm EDT
28.07 USD   +2.18%
05:29pPinterest to Cut Workplace Space Amid Restructuring
MT
05:01pPinterest to reduce office spaces as part of restructuring
RE
04:11pSector Update: Tech Stocks Lower Late Monday
MT
Pinterest to reduce office spaces as part of restructuring

03/27/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Illustration shows Pinterest logo

(Reuters) - Pinterest Inc will end leases of certain office spaces as part of a restructuring plan, the image-sharing platform said on Monday, in addition to about 4% workforce reduction it started last month.

U.S. companies from technology to finance have stepped up cost cuts as they brace for a potential recession.

Pinterest said it expected to incur between $100 million and $125 million in charges related to the restructuring plan.

The office space reductions are expected to be completed in 2023.

Pinterest had nearly 4,000 employees at the end of last year. In February, Bloomberg News reported Pinterest was laying off about 150 employees.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 045 M - -
Net income 2023 -22,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 813 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -594x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 18 786 M 18 786 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,25x
EV / Sales 2024 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 987
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart PINTEREST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinterest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINTEREST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 27,47 $
Average target price 29,33 $
Spread / Average Target 6,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Ready President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd R. Morgenfeld Chief Financial Officer & Head-Business Operations
Benjamin Silbermann Executive Chairman
Jeremy King Senior Vice President & Head-Engineering
Jeffrey D. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINTEREST, INC.13.14%18 786
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.81%451 442
NETFLIX, INC.11.36%146 247
PROSUS N.V.9.70%97 301
AIRBNB, INC.36.75%73 815
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.34%61 805
