STORY: Ahead of its highly anticipated stock market debut, social media platform Reddit plans to sell a chunk of its IPO shares to its platform's most prolific users.

That's according to a report on Wednesday from the Wall Street Journal, which noted the plan is unusual.

The report said 75,000 of its so-called redditors will have a chance to purchase stock at its initial public offering price before its starts trading next month.

That's a privilege normally reserved only for big investors.

The San Francisco-based company, which was valued at about $10 billion in a funding round in 2021, declined to comment.

Reuters in January reported that Reddit has drawn up detailed plans for its IPO in March. It had filed confidentially for its IPO back in December 2021.

Reddit would be the first major social media company to go public since Pinterest's debut in 2019.