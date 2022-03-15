Log in
    PPF   TH5137010002

PINTHONG INDUSTRIAL PARK PROPERTY FUND

(PPF)
Pinthong Industrial Park Property Fund : Announcement of 10 Major Unitholders of PPF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022

03/15/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Date/Time
15 Mar 2022 19:20:43
Headline
Announcement of 10 Major Unitholders of PPF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022
Symbol
PPF
Source
PPF
Full Detailed News 
                JorTor 11 - 650067
    March 15, 2022
To:    President
Stock Exchange of Thailand
Re:    Announcement of 10 Major Unitholders of PPF as of Record Date on March 1, 
2022
SCB Asset Management Co., Ltd., the Management Company of Pinthong Industrial 
Park Property Fund (PPF), would like to announce the list of 10 Major
Unitholders of PPF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022 as follows:

No.    Name    Units    % Proportion
1    PINTHONG INDUSTRIAL PARK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED    33,676,500     15.00
2    SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICE     21,312,100    9.49
3    BANGKOK LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED    19,045,400     8.48
4    PINTHONG HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED    15,425,550    6.87
5    KRUNGTHAI-AXA LIFE INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED     14,500,000    6.46
6    MR. PEERA PATTAMAWORAKULCHAI    14,413,000    6.42
7    MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED    10,749,600     4.79
8    THAI INDUSTRIAL PARTS CO., LTD.    6,112,750     2.72
9    DHIPAYA LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED    3,400,000    1.51
10    MR. PAKPOOM JIRARAT    2,000,000     0.89
Yours faithfully,
Pinthong Industrial Park Property Fund
By SCB Asset Management Company
(Mrs. Tipaphan Puttarawigorm)
Executive Director,
Property and Infrastructure Investment Group
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Pinthong Industrial Park Property Fund published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 12:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 204 M 6,12 M 6,12 M
Net income 2021 178 M 5,33 M 5,33 M
Net cash 2021 144 M 4,31 M 4,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 6,03%
Capitalization 2 582 M 77,3 M 77,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart PINTHONG INDUSTRIAL PARK PROPERTY FUND
Duration : Period :
Pinthong Industrial Park Property Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Narongsak Plodmechai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kittiya Todhanakasem Chairman
Pinsuda Phuwiphadawat COO-Planning, Operations & Technology
Nunmanus Piamthipmanus Chief Investment Officer-Investment Division
Salinee Wangtal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINTHONG INDUSTRIAL PARK PROPERTY FUND-0.86%77
MONTEA NV-15.89%1 981
CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO., LTD1.16%1 910
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.82%1 467
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.79%1 179
TRITAX EUROBOX PLC-13.50%1 066