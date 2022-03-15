Pinthong Industrial Park Property Fund : Announcement of 10 Major Unitholders of PPF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022

JorTor 11 - 650067 March 15, 2022 To: President Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Announcement of 10 Major Unitholders of PPF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022 SCB Asset Management Co., Ltd., the Management Company of Pinthong Industrial Park Property Fund (PPF), would like to announce the list of 10 Major Unitholders of PPF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022 as follows: No. Name Units % Proportion 1 PINTHONG INDUSTRIAL PARK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 33,676,500 15.00 2 SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICE 21,312,100 9.49 3 BANGKOK LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 19,045,400 8.48 4 PINTHONG HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED 15,425,550 6.87 5 KRUNGTHAI-AXA LIFE INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 14,500,000 6.46 6 MR. PEERA PATTAMAWORAKULCHAI 14,413,000 6.42 7 MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 10,749,600 4.79 8 THAI INDUSTRIAL PARTS CO., LTD. 6,112,750 2.72 9 DHIPAYA LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 3,400,000 1.51 10 MR. PAKPOOM JIRARAT 2,000,000 0.89 Yours faithfully, Pinthong Industrial Park Property Fund By SCB Asset Management Company (Mrs. Tipaphan Puttarawigorm) Executive Director, Property and Infrastructure Investment Group ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.