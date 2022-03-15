Pinthong Industrial Park Property Fund : Announcement of 10 Major Unitholders of PPF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022
03/15/2022 | 08:42am EDT
JorTor 11 - 650067
March 15, 2022
To: President
Stock Exchange of Thailand
Re: Announcement of 10 Major Unitholders of PPF as of Record Date on March 1,
2022
SCB Asset Management Co., Ltd., the Management Company of Pinthong Industrial
Park Property Fund (PPF), would like to announce the list of 10 Major
Unitholders of PPF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022 as follows:
No. Name Units % Proportion
1 PINTHONG INDUSTRIAL PARK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 33,676,500 15.00
2 SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICE 21,312,100 9.49
3 BANGKOK LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 19,045,400 8.48
4 PINTHONG HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED 15,425,550 6.87
5 KRUNGTHAI-AXA LIFE INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 14,500,000 6.46
6 MR. PEERA PATTAMAWORAKULCHAI 14,413,000 6.42
7 MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 10,749,600 4.79
8 THAI INDUSTRIAL PARTS CO., LTD. 6,112,750 2.72
9 DHIPAYA LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 3,400,000 1.51
10 MR. PAKPOOM JIRARAT 2,000,000 0.89
Yours faithfully,
Pinthong Industrial Park Property Fund
By SCB Asset Management Company
(Mrs. Tipaphan Puttarawigorm)
Executive Director,
Property and Infrastructure Investment Group
