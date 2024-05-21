PIONEER BANCORP, INC.

ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM





Albany, N.Y. - May 21, 2024 - Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. ("Pioneer") (NASDAQ: PBFS), a leading financial institution in New York's Capital Region, today announced that it has adopted a stock repurchase program for up to approximately 5% of its outstanding common stock, or 1,298,883 shares of its common stock. This is Pioneer's first stock repurchase program since completing its mutual holding company reorganization and related stock offering.

Shares may be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The repurchase program has no expiration date.





Repurchases will be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both Pioneer and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and Pioneer's financial performance. Open market purchases will be subject to the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the SEC and other applicable legal requirements.





The timing and amount of share repurchases under this authorization may be suspended, terminated or modified by Pioneer at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. Pioneer is not obligated to repurchase any particular number of shares or any shares in any specific time period.





About Pioneer

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBFS), is a bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary is Pioneer Bank, National Association ("Pioneer Bank"). Pioneer provides diversified financial services through Pioneer Bank and its subsidiaries, with 23 offices in the Capital Region of New York State, and offers a broad array of deposit, lending, and other financial services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Pioneer Bank is a national bank whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Pioneer Commercial Bank, Pioneer Insurance Agency, Inc. and Pioneer Financial Services, Inc. For more information on Pioneer, please visit www.pioneerny.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Pioneer's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. No assurance can be given that the future results covered by forward-looking statements will be achieved. These statements are based on the current expectations of our management, and it is important to note that our actual results could be materially different from those projected in such forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including those discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors" and other filings made with the SEC, including our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication, unless noted otherwise. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, Pioneer does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For additional information contact:

Patrick J. Hughes

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(518) 730-3025

InvestorRelations@pioneerny.com



