PIONEER BANCORP, INC.

ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Albany, N.Y. - May 21, 2024 - Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. ("Pioneer") (NASDAQ: PBFS), a leading financial institution in New York's Capital Region, today announced that it has adopted a stock repurchase program for up to approximately 5% of its outstanding common stock, or 1,298,883 shares of its common stock. This is Pioneer's first stock repurchase program since completing its mutual holding company reorganization and related stock offering.

Shares may be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The repurchase program has no expiration date.

Repurchases will be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both Pioneer and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and Pioneer's financial performance. Open market purchases will be subject to the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the SEC and other applicable legal requirements.

The timing and amount of share repurchases under this authorization may be suspended, terminated or modified by Pioneer at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. Pioneer is not obligated to repurchase any particular number of shares or any shares in any specific time period.

About Pioneer

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBFS), is a bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary is Pioneer Bank, National Association ("Pioneer Bank"). Pioneer provides diversified financial services through Pioneer Bank and its subsidiaries, with 23 offices in the Capital Region of New York State, and offers a broad array of deposit, lending, and other financial services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Pioneer Bank is a national bank whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Pioneer Commercial Bank, Pioneer Insurance Agency, Inc. and Pioneer Financial Services, Inc. For more information on Pioneer, please visit www.pioneerny.com.

