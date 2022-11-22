Pioneer Cement : CBS Presentation

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Incorporated as a public limited company by shares on February 09, 1986 and was subsequently listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Principal activity is manufacturing and sale of cement products.

Plant is located at Jauharabad, Khushab - Land of the finest limestone reserves.

As on September 30, 2022, total market capitalization is Rs. 15.39 billion i.e. US$ 66.93 million.

As on September 30, 2022, total assets of the Company are Rs. 71.80 billion i.e. US$ 313 million.

Annual turnover for the year 2021-22 was Rs. 31.88 billion i.e. US$ 154.75 million.

PCL's installed annual cement capacity is 5.19 million metric tons.