    PIOC   PK0056201012

PIONEER CEMENT LIMITED

(PIOC)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-20
70.31 PKR   +0.23%
01:56aPioneer Cement : CBS Presentation
PU
10/28Pioneer Cement Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/28Pioneer Cement : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts for the period ended 30092022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pioneer Cement : CBS Presentation

11/22/2022 | 01:56am EST
CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

FY 2022

November 22, 2022

ABOUT THE COMPANY

  • Incorporated as a public limited company by shares on February 09, 1986 and was subsequently listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
  • Principal activity is manufacturing and sale of cement products.
  • Plant is located at Jauharabad, Khushab - Land of the finest limestone reserves.
  • As on September 30, 2022, total market capitalization is Rs. 15.39 billion i.e. US$ 66.93 million.
  • As on September 30, 2022, total assets of the Company are Rs. 71.80 billion i.e. US$ 313 million.
  • Annual turnover for the year 2021-22 was Rs. 31.88 billion i.e. US$ 154.75 million.
  • PCL's installed annual cement capacity is 5.19 million metric tons.
  • Employs a team of around 1,100 skilled and professional employees.

2

Gujrawala Mardan

Gujrat Narowal

Hafizabad Rawalpindi

Jhelum Sheikhupura

Karak Sialkot

Lahore Swabi

Mandi- Bannu bahauddin

140

Arifwala

120

Bhakkar

Mianwali

Chiniot

Okara

D.I Khan

Pakpattan

Sahiwal

Faisalabad

Jhang

Sargodha

Toba Tek Singh

Khushab

Multan

70

Bahawalpur

Layyah

Rahim Yar Khan

Bahawalnagar

D.G Khan

Muzaffargarh

Khanewal

Vehari

Rajanpur

Chishtian

Sindh

Quetta

330

North

120

Center

140

South

70

Committed to be a responsible and ethical corporate citizen by following an active CSR strategy that focuses on Education, Health, Environment and Local Community Development.

Education

  • Establishment and operations of schools in vicinity;
  • Construction of additional blocks in District Public School Jauharabad and Sargodha;
  • Financial support to SOS Schools and the Quaidabad Vocational Training Institute;
  • Construction of faculty residence for Pakistan's premiere business school, IBA.

Health

  • Medical Centre with dedicated emergency ambulance;
  • Public dispensary in Chenki Village;
  • Financial support to TB Centre Foundation.

Environment Protection

  • ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 Certifications;
  • Green Office compliant to reduce consumption of natural
  • Environmentally compliant coal firing burners;
  • Waste heat recovery mechanism;
  • Plantation of trees.

Local Community Development

Construction and maintenance of the Chenki village mosque;

Development and maintenance of 15 km stretched road connecting Chenki village to Jabbi village which provides convenience to thousands of commuters

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pioneer Cement Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 06:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 38 238 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2023 1 008 M 4,51 M 4,51 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15 971 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 098
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart PIONEER CEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pioneer Cement Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIONEER CEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 70,31 PKR
Average target price 92,80 PKR
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Syed Mazher Iqbal Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Waqar Naeem Chief Financial Officer
Aly Khan Chairman
Muhammad Sohail Anjum Head-Works
Shafiuddin Ghani Khan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIONEER CEMENT LIMITED-20.78%71
HOLCIM LTD3.38%30 738
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-31.07%20 123
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-42.72%10 659
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-14.23%10 236
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-7.20%9 091