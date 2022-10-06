Pioneer Cement : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2022

ABOUT THE

REPORT

This report provides brief synopsis of Company's business, performance, activities and corporate information. The 2022 report covers the period from July 01, 2021 to June 30, 2022. This report include financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2022. These financial statements have been prepared as per applicable financial reporting framework in Pakistan and the requirements of Companies Act, 2017 and Code of Corporate Governance Regulations, 2019. Independent auditor's report is also part of Annual Report 2022. The Company has also adopted the Integrated Reporting Framework by applying the fundamental concepts, content elements and guiding principles as described in the IR Framework. This Annual Report is also available at http:// www.pioneercement.com.