  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pioneer Cement Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIOC   PK0056201012

PIONEER CEMENT LIMITED

(PIOC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
73.09 PKR   +6.69%
06:32aPioneer Cement : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2022
PU
05/06Pioneer Cement Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/01Pioneer Cement Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pioneer Cement : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2022

10/06/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Annual

Report

2022

SHAPING

THE FUTURE

ABOUT THE

REPORT

This report provides brief synopsis of Company's business, performance, activities and corporate information. The 2022 report covers the period from July 01, 2021 to June 30, 2022. This report include financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2022. These financial statements have been prepared as per applicable financial reporting framework in Pakistan and the requirements of Companies Act, 2017 and Code of Corporate Governance Regulations, 2019. Independent auditor's report is also part of Annual Report 2022. The Company has also adopted the Integrated Reporting Framework by applying the fundamental concepts, content elements and guiding principles as described in the IR Framework. This Annual Report is also available at http:// www.pioneercement.com.

1

09

ORGANIZATIONAL OVERVIEW

AND EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT

39

STRATEGY AND

RESOURCE ALLOCATION

2

48

53

60

75

81

86

90

93

95

108

RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES

SUSTAINABILITY

AND CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GOVERNANCE

ANALYSIS OF THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

IT GOVERNANCE AND

CYBERSECURITY

FUTURE OUTLOOK

STAKEHOLDERS' RELATIONSHIP AND ENGAGEMENT

STRIVING FOR EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE REPORTING

BUSINESS MODEL

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pioneer Cement Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 10:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31 983 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2022 1 987 M 8,89 M 8,89 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 16 602 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 105
Free-Float 50,9%
Technical analysis trends PIONEER CEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 73,09 PKR
Average target price 105,60 PKR
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Managers and Directors
Syed Mazher Iqbal Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Waqar Naeem Chief Financial Officer
Aly Khan Chairman
Muhammad Sohail Anjum Head-Works
Rafique Dawood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIONEER CEMENT LIMITED-17.65%74
HOLCIM LTD-8.88%26 146
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-29.78%20 726
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-41.93%10 826
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-37.99%9 864
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-4.67%9 561