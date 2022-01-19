Pioneer Credit : Appendix 3Y, Form 604 - Keith John
01/19/2022 | 05:56pm EST
For personal use only
ASX release
20 January 2022
Appendix 3Y, Form 604
Pioneer refers to the Application for Quotation of Securities lodged with ASX today for 1,099,867 fully paid ordinary shares issued to entities associated with Mr Keith John, Managing Director, and now attach Appendix 3Y, Change of Director's Interest Notice and Form 604, Notice of change of interests of substantial shareholder for Mr John.
Capital Structure
Pioneer refers to the Company's Medium Term Notes (MTNs) and confirms that the MTNs are a debt security, and should not be included in the capital structure of the Company.
Following the Company's announcement this morning, its's capital structure is as follows:-
Listed
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
82,573,933
Unlisted
Performance Rights (ASX: PNCAB)
4,491,500
Warrants (ASX: PNCAD)
5,575,142
Options (ASX: PNCAE)
8,000,000
Authorised by:
Sue Symmons, Company Secretary
Investor and media enquiries:
Keith John
Russell Quinn
Managing Director
Citadel-MAGNUS
Pioneer Credit Limited
P: 0403 322 097
M: 0438 877 767
About Pioneer
Pioneer Credit is an ASX-listed company (ASX: PNC) providing high quality, flexible, financial services support to help everyday Australians out of financial difficulty. Pioneer Credit has the trust of long-term vendor partners to do the right thing and respectfully support customers to achieve their financial independence.
Pioneer Credit has established a solid foundation to pursue further growth by leveraging its outstanding industry relationships, compliance record and customer-focused culture.
For personal use only
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED
ABN
44 103 003 505
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Keith Roy John
Date of last notice
24 December 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest
Avy Nominees Pty Ltd (Director)
(including registered holder)
Midbridge Investments Pty Ltd (Director)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
Midbridge Nominees Pty Ltd (Director)
relevant interest.
Midbridge Properties Pty Ltd (Director)
Date of change
20 January 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
7,325,794 FPO
450,000 Indeterminate Rights
8,000,000 Options
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary (FPO)
Number acquired
1,099,867 FPO
Number disposed
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
For personal use only
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
$0.60/FPO
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
8,425,661 FPO
450,000 Indeterminate Rights
8,000,000 Options
Nature of change
Issue of shares following participation in
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
the $5.4m equity issue to institutional
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
and high net worth individuals as
back
announced on 8 November 2021 and
following shareholder approval on 21
December 2021.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was N/A this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
For personal use only
For personal use only
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Pioneer Credit Limited published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 22:55:05 UTC.