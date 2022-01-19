Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pioneer Credit Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNC   AU000000PNC0

PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED

(PNC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/18 08:08:39 pm
0.53 AUD   --.--%
05:56pPIONEER CREDIT : Appendix 3Y, Form 604 - Keith John
PU
05:46pPIONEER CREDIT : Application for quotation of securities - PNC
PU
2021PIONEER CREDIT : App 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - KR John
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pioneer Credit : Appendix 3Y, Form 604 - Keith John

01/19/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX release

20 January 2022

Appendix 3Y, Form 604

Pioneer refers to the Application for Quotation of Securities lodged with ASX today for 1,099,867 fully paid ordinary shares issued to entities associated with Mr Keith John, Managing Director, and now attach Appendix 3Y, Change of Director's Interest Notice and Form 604, Notice of change of interests of substantial shareholder for Mr John.

Capital Structure

Pioneer refers to the Company's Medium Term Notes (MTNs) and confirms that the MTNs are a debt security, and should not be included in the capital structure of the Company.

Following the Company's announcement this morning, its's capital structure is as follows:-

Listed

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

82,573,933

Unlisted

Performance Rights (ASX: PNCAB)

4,491,500

Warrants (ASX: PNCAD)

5,575,142

Options (ASX: PNCAE)

8,000,000

Authorised by:

Sue Symmons, Company Secretary

Investor and media enquiries:

Keith John

Russell Quinn

Managing Director

Citadel-MAGNUS

Pioneer Credit Limited

P: 0403 322 097

M: 0438 877 767

About Pioneer

Pioneer Credit is an ASX-listed company (ASX: PNC) providing high quality, flexible, financial services support to help everyday Australians out of financial difficulty. Pioneer Credit has the trust of long-term vendor partners to do the right thing and respectfully support customers to achieve their financial independence.

Pioneer Credit has established a solid foundation to pursue further growth by leveraging its outstanding industry relationships, compliance record and customer-focused culture.

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED

ABN

44 103 003 505

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Keith Roy John

Date of last notice

24 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest

Avy Nominees Pty Ltd (Director)

(including registered holder)

Midbridge Investments Pty Ltd (Director)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

Midbridge Nominees Pty Ltd (Director)

relevant interest.

Midbridge Properties Pty Ltd (Director)

Date of change

20 January 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

7,325,794 FPO

450,000 Indeterminate Rights

8,000,000 Options

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary (FPO)

Number acquired

1,099,867 FPO

Number disposed

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

$0.60/FPO

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

8,425,661 FPO

450,000 Indeterminate Rights

8,000,000 Options

Nature of change

Issue of shares following participation in

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

the $5.4m equity issue to institutional

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

and high net worth individuals as

back

announced on 8 November 2021 and

following shareholder approval on 21

December 2021.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was N/A this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

For personal use only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pioneer Credit Limited published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 22:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED
05:56pPIONEER CREDIT : Appendix 3Y, Form 604 - Keith John
PU
05:46pPIONEER CREDIT : Application for quotation of securities - PNC
PU
2021PIONEER CREDIT : App 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - KR John
PU
2021PIONEER CREDIT : Application for quotation of securities - PNC
PU
2021PIONEER CREDIT : Application for quotation of securities - PNC
PU
2021Pioneer Credit Limited Announces Appointment of Joe Terribile as Chief Information Offi..
CI
2021Pioneer Credit Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 200 million in funding ..
CI
2021Pioneer Credit Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Pioneer Credit Limited Appoints Michelle d'Almeida as Independent Non-Executive Directo..
CI
2021PIONEER CREDIT : Updates FY21 Guidance
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27,9 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net income 2021 -19,7 M -14,2 M -14,2 M
Net Debt 2021 197 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,2 M 31,2 M 31,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,36x
EV / Sales 2021 8,29x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pioneer Credit Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith R. John MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Barry Hartnett Chief Financial Officer
Michael John Smith Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joe Terribile Chief Information Officer
Andrea Hoskins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED0.00%31
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-2.28%14 865
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.7.91%7 693
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED3.59%4 391
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.3.03%4 319
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED0.00%3 842