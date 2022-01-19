Pioneer Credit : Appendix 3Y, Form 604 - Keith John

ASX release 20 January 2022

Appendix 3Y, Form 604

Pioneer refers to the Application for Quotation of Securities lodged with ASX today for 1,099,867 fully paid ordinary shares issued to entities associated with Mr Keith John, Managing Director, and now attach Appendix 3Y, Change of Director's Interest Notice and Form 604, Notice of change of interests of substantial shareholder for Mr John.

Capital Structure

Pioneer refers to the Company's Medium Term Notes (MTNs) and confirms that the MTNs are a debt security, and should not be included in the capital structure of the Company.

Following the Company's announcement this morning, its's capital structure is as follows:-

Listed Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 82,573,933 Unlisted Performance Rights (ASX: PNCAB) 4,491,500 Warrants (ASX: PNCAD) 5,575,142 Options (ASX: PNCAE) 8,000,000 Authorised by: Sue Symmons, Company Secretary Investor and media enquiries: Keith John Russell Quinn Managing Director Citadel-MAGNUS Pioneer Credit Limited P: 0403 322 097 M: 0438 877 767

About Pioneer

Pioneer Credit is an ASX-listed company (ASX: PNC) providing high quality, flexible, financial services support to help everyday Australians out of financial difficulty. Pioneer Credit has the trust of long-term vendor partners to do the right thing and respectfully support customers to achieve their financial independence.

Pioneer Credit has established a solid foundation to pursue further growth by leveraging its outstanding industry relationships, compliance record and customer-focused culture.