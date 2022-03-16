Pioneer Credit : Appendix 3Y, Form 604 - Keith John
03/16/2022 | 06:31pm EDT
ASX release
17 March 2022
Appendix 3Y (Change of Director's Interest Notice) and Form
604 (Change in interests of substantial holder) - KR John
Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX: PNC) provides the following Appendix 3Y, Change of Director's Interest Notice for the on market purchase of 10,000 shares each (20,000 shares in total) by Managing Director, Mr Keith John, for his sons Christian John and Noah John, together with Form 604, Change of interests of substantial holder.
Authorised by:
Sue Symmons
Company Secretary
Investor and media enquiries:
Keith John
Managing Director
Pioneer Credit Limited
M: 0438 877 767
About Pioneer
Pioneer Credit is an ASX-listed company (ASX: PNC) providing high quality, flexible, financial services support to help everyday Australians out of financial difficulty. Pioneer Credit has the trust of long-term vendor partners to do the right thing and respectfully support customers to achieve their financial independence.
Pioneer Credit has established a solid foundation to pursue further growth by leveraging its outstanding industry relationships, compliance record and customer-focused culture.
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
103 003 505
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
MIDBRIDGE INVESTMENTS PTY LTD
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
082 874 995
There was a change in the interests of the
16
/
03
/ 2022
substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
20
/
01
/ 2022
The previous notice was dated
20 /
01
/2022
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
8,425,661
10.2%
8,445,661
8.2%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in
Class and number
Person's votes
change
relevant interest
relation to change (7)
of securities
affected
changed
affected
Refer to Annexure A
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Refer to Annexure A
Signature
print name
KEITH ROY JOHN
capacity DIRECTOR
sign here
16 / 3 /2022
