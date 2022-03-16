Log in
PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED

Pioneer Credit : Appendix 3Y, Form 604 - Keith John

03/16/2022 | 06:31pm EDT
For personal use only

ASX release

17 March 2022

Appendix 3Y (Change of Director's Interest Notice) and Form

604 (Change in interests of substantial holder) - KR John

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX: PNC) provides the following Appendix 3Y, Change of Director's Interest Notice for the on market purchase of 10,000 shares each (20,000 shares in total) by Managing Director, Mr Keith John, for his sons Christian John and Noah John, together with Form 604, Change of interests of substantial holder.

Authorised by:

Sue Symmons

Company Secretary

Investor and media enquiries:

Keith John

Managing Director

Pioneer Credit Limited

M: 0438 877 767

About Pioneer

Pioneer Credit is an ASX-listed company (ASX: PNC) providing high quality, flexible, financial services support to help everyday Australians out of financial difficulty. Pioneer Credit has the trust of long-term vendor partners to do the right thing and respectfully support customers to achieve their financial independence.

Pioneer Credit has established a solid foundation to pursue further growth by leveraging its outstanding industry relationships, compliance record and customer-focused culture.

www.pioneercredit.com.au

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED

ABN

44 103 003 505

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Keith Roy John

Date of last notice

20 January 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest

Avy Nominees Pty Ltd (Director)

(including registered holder)

Midbridge Investments Pty Ltd

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(Director)

interest.

Midbridge Nominees Pty Ltd (Director)

Midbridge Properties Pty Ltd (Director)

Christian Joseph John (Son)

Noah Maximillian John (Son)

Date of change

15 March 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

8,425,661 FPO

450,000 Indeterminate Rights

8,000,000 Options

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary (FPO)

Number acquired

20,000 FPO

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

$0.5389

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

8,445,661 FPO

450,000 Indeterminate Rights

8,000,000 Options

Nature of change

On-market Trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was N/A this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

DocuSign Envelope ID: 30378A58-9A58-4160-A69A-7A688B1483A9

604 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001 Section

671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

For personal use only

ToCompany Name/Scheme

PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

103 003 505

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

MIDBRIDGE INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

082 874 995

There was a change in the interests of the

16

/

03

/ 2022

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

20

/

01

/ 2022

The previous notice was dated

20 /

01

/2022

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

8,425,661

10.2%

8,445,661

8.2%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

relation to change (7)

of securities

affected

changed

affected

Refer to Annexure A

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

of securities

interest

(8)

Refer Annexure A

DocuSign Envelope ID: 30378A58-9A58-4160-A69A-7A688B1483A9

604 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

For personal use only

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Refer to Annexure A

Signature

print name

KEITH ROY JOHN

capacity DIRECTOR

sign here

16 / 3 /2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pioneer Credit Limited published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 22:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
