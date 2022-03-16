Pioneer Credit : Appendix 3Y, Form 604 - Keith John

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED

ABN 44 103 003 505

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Keith Roy John Date of last notice 20 January 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect interest Nature of indirect interest Avy Nominees Pty Ltd (Director) (including registered holder) Midbridge Investments Pty Ltd Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant (Director) interest. Midbridge Nominees Pty Ltd (Director) Midbridge Properties Pty Ltd (Director) Christian Joseph John (Son) Noah Maximillian John (Son) Date of change 15 March 2022 No. of securities held prior to change 8,425,661 FPO 450,000 Indeterminate Rights 8,000,000 Options Class Fully Paid Ordinary (FPO) Number acquired 20,000 FPO