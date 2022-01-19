Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pioneer Credit Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNC   AU000000PNC0

PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED

(PNC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/18 08:08:39 pm
0.53 AUD   --.--%
05:56pPIONEER CREDIT : Appendix 3Y, Form 604 - Keith John
PU
05:46pPIONEER CREDIT : Application for quotation of securities - PNC
PU
2021PIONEER CREDIT : App 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - KR John
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pioneer Credit : Application for quotation of securities - PNC

01/19/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday January 20, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PNC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,099,867

20/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

103003505

1.3

ASX issuer code

PNC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

01-Nov-2021 11:56

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

PNC

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

PNC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

20/1/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

1

100.00 %

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,099,867

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.60000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pioneer Credit Limited published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 22:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED
05:56pPIONEER CREDIT : Appendix 3Y, Form 604 - Keith John
PU
05:46pPIONEER CREDIT : Application for quotation of securities - PNC
PU
2021PIONEER CREDIT : App 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - KR John
PU
2021PIONEER CREDIT : Application for quotation of securities - PNC
PU
2021PIONEER CREDIT : Application for quotation of securities - PNC
PU
2021Pioneer Credit Limited Announces Appointment of Joe Terribile as Chief Information Offi..
CI
2021Pioneer Credit Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 200 million in funding ..
CI
2021Pioneer Credit Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Pioneer Credit Limited Appoints Michelle d'Almeida as Independent Non-Executive Directo..
CI
2021PIONEER CREDIT : Updates FY21 Guidance
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27,9 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net income 2021 -19,7 M -14,2 M -14,2 M
Net Debt 2021 197 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,2 M 31,2 M 31,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,36x
EV / Sales 2021 8,29x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pioneer Credit Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith R. John MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Barry Hartnett Chief Financial Officer
Michael John Smith Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joe Terribile Chief Information Officer
Andrea Hoskins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED0.00%31
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-2.28%14 865
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.7.91%7 693
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED3.59%4 391
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.3.03%4 319
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED0.00%3 842