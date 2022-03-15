Pioneer Credit : Application for quotation of securities - PNC
03/15/2022 | 06:28pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday March 16, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
PNC
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
20,636,361
16/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
103003505
1.3
ASX issuer code
PNC
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
16/3/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
09-Mar-2022 10:09
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
PNC
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
Shareholder approval will be sought for the approval of up to 9,090,909 shares and 9,090,909 options under a Shareholder Priority Offer and 20,636,361 attaching options under a Placement to institutional and sophisticated shareholders at a General Meeting anticipated to be held on 28 April 2022.
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
PNC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
16/3/2022
use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001 - 5,000
%
5,001 - 10,000
1
0.10 %
10,001 - 100,000
16
0.34 %
100,001 and over
31
17.10 %
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
20,636,361
Issue details
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.55000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The Proposed Issue of Securities lodged on 9 March 2022 was for up to 20,636,363 shares. Due to rounding only 20,636,361 shares are to be issued.
