Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pioneer Credit Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNC   AU000000PNC0

PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED

(PNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pioneer Credit : Application for quotation of securities - PNC

03/15/2022 | 06:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 16, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PNC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

20,636,361

16/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

103003505

1.3

ASX issuer code

PNC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

09-Mar-2022 10:09

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

PNC

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Shareholder approval will be sought for the approval of up to 9,090,909 shares and 9,090,909 options under a Shareholder Priority Offer and 20,636,361 attaching options under a Placement to institutional and sophisticated shareholders at a General Meeting anticipated to be held on 28 April 2022.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

PNC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

16/3/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001 - 5,000

%

5,001 - 10,000

1

0.10 %

10,001 - 100,000

16

0.34 %

100,001 and over

31

17.10 %

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

20,636,361

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.55000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The Proposed Issue of Securities lodged on 9 March 2022 was for up to 20,636,363 shares. Due to rounding only 20,636,361 shares are to be issued.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pioneer Credit Limited published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED
06:28pPIONEER CREDIT : Application for quotation of securities - PNC
PU
03/09Pioneer Credit Limited agreed to acquire Portfolio for AUD 38.5 million on March 9, 202..
CI
03/08PIONEER CREDIT : $11.35m equity issue and $38.5m PDP investment
PU
03/08PIONEER CREDIT : Proposed issue of securities - PNC
PU
02/28PIONEER CREDIT : 1H22 Results Presentation - 'Primed for Growth'
PU
02/28PIONEER CREDIT : Appendix 4D and Half-year Report
PU
02/28Pioneer Credit Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
02/28Pioneer Credit Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
01/19PIONEER CREDIT : Appendix 3Y, Form 604 - Keith John
PU
01/19PIONEER CREDIT : Application for quotation of securities - PNC
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 104 M 75,1 M 75,1 M
Net income 2022 1,70 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
Net Debt 2022 197 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,9 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pioneer Credit Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,52 AUD
Average target price 1,52 AUD
Spread / Average Target 192%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith R. John MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Barry Hartnett Chief Financial Officer
Michael John Smith Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joe Terribile Chief Information Officer
Andrea Hoskins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED0.94%32
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-11.57%12 146
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.-4.22%6 631
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-6.51%3 867
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-6.44%3 775
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-11.27%3 383