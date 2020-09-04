Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pioneer Floating Rate Trust    PHD

PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST

(PHD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust : Amundi Pioneer Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) (the “Fund”) announced today that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic and to support the health and safety of Fund shareholders, the location of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Fund (the “Meeting”) has been changed. As previously announced, the Fund’s Meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). In light of public health concerns regarding COVID-19, the Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. The Meeting will be accessible solely by means of remote communication.

As described in the proxy materials for the Meeting previously distributed, the Board of Trustees has fixed the close of business on June 23, 2020 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you were a record holder of Fund shares as of June 23, 2020 (i.e., you held Fund shares in your own name directly with the Fund), you can participate in and vote at the telephonic Meeting or any postponement or adjournment of the Meeting. To do so, please email AST Fund Solutions, LLC (“AST”) at attendameeting@astfinancial.com and provide your full name, address and control number located on the WHITE proxy card previously received. AST will then email you the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Meeting. If you no longer have the WHITE proxy card, please call the Fund’s proxy solicitor, Okapi Partners LLC, at +1 877-566-1922 (Toll Free) for assistance.

If you held Fund shares through an intermediary (such as a broker-dealer) as of June 23, 2020, in order to participate in and vote at the Meeting, you must first obtain a legal proxy from your intermediary reflecting the Fund’s name, the number of Fund shares you held, and your name and email address. You may forward an email from your intermediary containing the legal proxy or attach an image of the legal proxy, email it to AST at attendameeting@astfinancial.com and put “Legal Proxy” in the subject line. Requests for registration must be received by AST no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 15, 2020. You will then receive confirmation of your registration and a control number by email from AST. AST will also email you the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Meeting.

Shareholders are not required to attend the Meeting to vote on the proposals. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the Meeting, the Fund urges shareholders to authorize a proxy to vote their shares in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Meeting. In connection with the Meeting, the Fund has filed a definitive Proxy Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Shareholders are advised to read the Proxy Statement because it contains important information. The Proxy Statement is available on the Internet at http://www.OkapiVote.com/PHD. The WHITE proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Meeting. The Proxy Statement and other documents filed by the Fund are also available for free on the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

For more information, please call 1-800-710-0935, or consult the Fund’s web site accessible at amundipioneer.com/us.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is a closed-end investment company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol PHD.

About Amundi Pioneer Asset Management

Amundi Pioneer is the U.S. business of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally[1]. Boston is one of Amundi’s six main global investment hubs and offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Our long history of proprietary research, robust risk management, disciplined investment processes, and strong client relationships has made Amundi Pioneer an investment advisor of choice among leading institutional and individual investors worldwide. Amundi Pioneer had approximately $85 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020.

[1] Source IPE “Top 500 asset managers” published in June 2020 and based on AUM as of end December 2019.

Visit amundipioneer.com/us for more information.

Follow us on www.linkedin.com/company/amundi-pioneer and https://twitter.com/amundipioneer.

Amundi Pioneer Distributor, Inc., Member SIPC

©2020 Amundi Pioneer Asset Management


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST
04:06pPIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST : Amundi Pioneer Announces Virtual Annual Shareholde..
BU
08/31PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST : Announces Plan for Tender Offer
BU
08/31PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST : Saba Capital Reaches Agreement With Pioneer Floati..
BU
08/14PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST : Sends Letter to Shareholders
BU
08/04PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST : Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for ..
BU
08/04PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST : Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Sends Letter ..
BU
07/07PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST : Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for ..
BU
05/06PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST : Confirms Receipt of Notice From Saba; Shareholders..
BU
05/05PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST : Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for ..
BU
04/03PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST : Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 26,6 M - -
Net income 2019 13,0 M - -
Net Debt 2019 134 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
Yield 2019 6,98%
Capitalization 255 M 255 M -
EV / Sales 2018 15,3x
EV / Sales 2019 14,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST
Duration : Period :
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa Marinello Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Thomas J. Perna Chairman
Mark Edward Bradley CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Benjamin M. Friedman Independent Trustee
Kenneth James Taubes Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST-6.11%255
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-23.70%6 014
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.31%3 236
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%2 469
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-28.85%2 196
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.48%1 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group