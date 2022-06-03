Log in
    PHT   US72369H1068

PIONEER HIGH INCOME FUND, INC.

(PHT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
7.510 USD   -0.40%
04:06pAmundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds
BU
05/31Amundi US Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Date for Pioneer Closed-End Funds
BU
05/17PIONEER HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Amundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds

06/03/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Amundi US today announced the declaration of dividends for six Pioneer closed-end funds for June 2022.

Ex-Date:

   

June 15, 2022

Record Date:

   

June 16, 2022

Payable:

   

June 30, 2022

Ticker

   

Taxable Funds

Distribution

Per Share

   

Change From

Previous Month

HNW

   

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc.

$0.11001

   

-

PHD

   

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc.

$0.06002

   

0.0025

PHT

   

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc.

$0.0625

   

-

 

   

 

 

   

 

Ticker

   

Tax-Exempt Funds

 

Distribution

Per Share

   

Change From

Previous Month

MAV

   

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc.

$0.0400

   

-

MHI

   

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc.

$0.0400

   

-

MIO

   

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc.

$0.06001

   

-

 

   

Market
Price

   

Market Price

Distribution Rate

   

NAV

   

NAV

Distribution Rate

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc.

   

$12.06

   

10.95%

   

$13.11

   

10.07%

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc.

   

$9.37

   

7.68%

   

$10.61

   

6.79%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc.

   

$7.54

   

9.95%

   

$8.26

   

9.08%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc.

   

$9.46

   

5.07%

   

$10.33

   

4.65%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc.

   

$10.03

   

4.79%

   

$11.13

   

4.31%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc.

   

$13.03

   

5.53%

   

$14.79

   

4.87%

1 At this time, it is believed that a portion of the Fund’s current monthly distribution may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income.

2 PHD’s June per share distribution of $0.0600 represents a 4.3% increase from the $0.0575 per share distribution paid in May.

If any Fund estimates that any portion of its distribution may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income, the Fund will provide shareholders a separate written notice. These notices are provided for informational purposes only, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of tax characteristics of each Fund’s distributions will occur after the end of its fiscal year, at which time it will be reported to shareholders. A return of capital is not a distribution of income or capital gains from the Fund, does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance, and should not be considered "yield" or "income."

The closing market price and NAV are based on data as of June 2, 2022. The Market Price Distribution Rate is calculated by dividing the latest declared monthly distribution per share (annualized) by the market price. The NAV Distribution Rate is calculated by dividing the latest declared monthly distribution per share (annualized) by the NAV per share.

The funds are closed-end investment companies. Five of these funds trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the following symbols: MHI, MAV, PHT, PHD, and MIO; HNW trades on the NYSEAMER.

Keep in mind, distribution rates are not guaranteed. A fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in actual or projected investment income, the level of undistributed net investment income, if any, and other factors. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a fund’s investment performance based on a fund’s current distributions. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. Once issued, common shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange and frequently trade at prices lower than their net asset value. Net Asset Value (NAV) is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of common shares outstanding. For performance data on Amundi US’s closed-end funds, please call 800-225-6292 or visit our closed-end pricing page.

About Amundi US
Amundi US is the US business of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally[1]. Boston is one of Amundi’s six main global investment hubs[2] and offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

With our financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape. Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of close to 5,300[3] employees in 35 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the Paris stock exchange, Amundi currently manages approximately $2.24 trillion of assets[4].

Amundi, a Trusted Partner, working every day in the interest of our clients and society

www.amundi.com/us

Follow us on linkedin.com/company/amundi-us/ and twitter.com/amundi_us.

1. Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2021, based on assets under management as of 12/31/2020|
2. Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo
3. Consolidated internal Amundi and Lyxor workforce as of 3/31/2022
4. Amundi data as of 3/31/22

Amundi Distributor US, Inc., Member SIPC
60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109
©2022 Amundi Asset Management US


© Business Wire 2022
