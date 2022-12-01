Amundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds

Amundi US today announced the declaration of dividends for six Pioneer closed-end funds for December 2022.

Ex-Date: December 12, 2022 Record Date: December 13, 2022 Payable: December 19, 2022

Ticker Taxable Funds Distribution Per Share Change From Previous Month HNW Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. $0.09001 - PHD Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. $0.08002 $0.0025 PHT Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. $0.05751 - Ticker Tax-Exempt Funds Distribution Per Share Change From Previous Month MAV Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. $0.04401,3 - MHI Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. $0.04801,4 - MIO Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. $0.05751,5,6 -$0.0055

Market

Price Market Price Distribution Rate NAV NAV Distribution Rate Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. $10.48 10.31% $11.73 9.21% Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. $8.99 10.68% $9.89 9.71% Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. $6.98 9.89% $7.58 9.10% Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. $8.30 6.36% $9.15 5.77% Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. $9.03 6.38% $9.90 5.82% Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. $11.27 6.12% $12.43 5.55%

1 At this time, it is believed that a portion of the Fund’s current monthly distribution may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income. 2 PHD’s December per share distribution of $0.0800 represents a 3.2% increase from the $0.0775 per share distribution paid in November. 3 The distribution for MAV contains approximately $0.011770 per share of taxable income. This is a one-time taxable distribution in 2022. 4 The distribution for MHI contains approximately $0.008198 per share of taxable income. This is a one-time taxable distribution in 2022. 5 MIO’s December per share distribution of $0.0575 represents an 8.7% decrease from the $0.0630 per share distribution paid in November. 6 The distribution for MIO contains approximately $0.000085 per share of taxable income. This is a one-time taxable distribution in 2022.

If any Fund estimates that any portion of its distribution may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income, the Fund will provide shareholders a separate written notice. These notices are provided for informational purposes only, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of tax characteristics of each Fund’s distributions will occur after the end of its fiscal year, at which time it will be reported to shareholders. A return of capital is not a distribution of income or capital gains from the Fund, does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance, and should not be considered "yield" or "income."

­The closing market price and NAV are based on data as of November 30, 2022. The Market Price Distribution Rate is calculated by dividing the latest declared monthly distribution per share (annualized) by the market price. The NAV Distribution Rate is calculated by dividing the latest declared monthly distribution per share (annualized) by the NAV per share.

The funds are closed-end investment companies. Five of these funds trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the following symbols: MHI, MAV, PHT, PHD, and MIO; HNW trades on the NYSEAMER.

Keep in mind, distribution rates are not guaranteed. A fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in actual or projected investment income, the level of undistributed net investment income, if any, and other factors. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a fund’s investment performance based on a fund’s current distributions. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. Once issued, common shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange and frequently trade at prices lower than their net asset value. Net Asset Value (NAV) is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of common shares outstanding. For performance data on Amundi US’s closed-end funds, please call 800-225-6292 or visit our closed-end pricing page.

