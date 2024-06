Pioneer Lithium Limited is an Australia-based exploration company, spearheading lithium exploration and development within Canada. The Company's projects extend across the provinces of Ontario and Quebec with a 90% interest in the Root Lake Project, 100% interest in the Lauri Lake Project and 100% interest in the LaGrande Project in Quebec. The Root Lake exploration claims comprises of 94 claims totaling 1,927 hectares. Its Lauri Lake Lithium Project spans 10,646 hectares, comprising 21 claims equivalent to 510 cells. The project is located 45 kilometers (km) southeast of Longlac, Ontario with highway and logging road access via Trans-Canada Highway 11. The LaGrande Project is located approximately 100-175 km east of Radisson, off the all-season Trans Taiga Highway, which connects Radisson to Brisay in the northwest of Quebec, Canada.