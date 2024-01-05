Pioneer Lithium Limited announce that the Company has appointed experienced corporate finance professional Mr. Paul Hughes as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Hughes brings more than 16 years' experience in the mining and energy sectors including senior positions with ASX-50 lithium producer Pilbara Minerals as principal of corporate planning and investment analysis. Paul also held senior positions at Orica, Downer and other financial institutions.

Mr. Hughes, CPA holds a Bachelor of Business in Accounting & Finance from Edith Cowan University in Western Australia.