    JPEG   CA7237472005

PIONEER MEDIA HOLDINGS INC.

(JPEG)
End-of-day quote NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)  -  2023-03-07
0.0750 CAD   -21.05%
11:22aPioneer Media delists from AQSE Growth Market in London
AN
02:02aPioneer Delists from the AQSE Growth Market; Remains Listed on Primary NEO Exchange in Canada
GL
02:00aPioneer Delists from the AQSE Growth Market; Remains Listed on Primary NEO Exchange in Canada
AQ
Pioneer Media delists from AQSE Growth Market in London

03/09/2023 | 11:22am EST
Pioneer Media Holdings Inc - Vancouver-based technology incubator focused on non-fungible tokens - Confirms withdrawal of its shares from trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London, effective from Thursday's trading close. Says this follows deciding to focus on the Canadian market.

In March 2022, it began trading on NEO Exchange in Canada, in addition to AQSE.

Current stock price: 3.0 pence

12-month change: down 97%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 0,48  0,35  0,35 
Net income 2022 -27,5 M -19,9 M -19,9 M
Net cash 2022 1,65 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,29 M 4,56 M 4,56 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 39 675 699x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darcy Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jame M. MacCallum Chief Financial Officer
Michael Scott Edwards Chairman
Mark Rutledge Director
Julia Becker Director
