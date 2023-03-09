Pioneer Media delists from AQSE Growth Market in London

Pioneer Media Holdings Inc - Vancouver-based technology incubator focused on non-fungible tokens - Confirms withdrawal of its shares from trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London, effective from Thursday's trading close. Says this follows deciding to focus on the Canadian market.

In March 2022, it began trading on NEO Exchange in Canada, in addition to AQSE.

Current stock price: 3.0 pence

12-month change: down 97%

