Amundi US today announced portfolio management changes for the following Pioneer closed-end municipal bond funds, effective February 28, 2024.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MIO)

Effective February 28, 2024, the following individuals are responsible for the day-to-day management of the Funds.

John (Jake) Crosby van Roden III, lead Portfolio Manager. Jake joined Amundi US in February 2024 as Managing Director, Director of Municipals, and Portfolio Manager. Previously, Jake was Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Macquarie Investment Management, which he joined in 2004.

Prakash Vadlamani, Portfolio Manager. Prakash is a Senior Vice President, Associate Portfolio Manager and Senior Credit Analyst at Amundi US, and has been a member of the Amundi US Municipals investment team since 2014.

The funds are closed-end investment companies that trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the following symbols: MHI, MAV, and MIO.

About Amundi US

Amundi US is the US business of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally1. Boston is one of Amundi’s six main global investment hubs2 and offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

With our financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape. Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,4003 team members and market professionals in 35 countries3. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the Paris stock exchange, Amundi currently manages approximately $2.25 trillion of assets3.

Amundi, a Trusted Partner, working every day in the interest of our clients and society.

