Pioneer Natural Resources : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

10/08/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its third quarter 2020 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the third quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Internet: www.pxd.com
Select “Investors” then “Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.

Telephone: Dial (800) 353-6461 confirmation code 6756515 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through December 1, 2020. To register and access the replay, click here and enter confirmation code 6756515.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.


