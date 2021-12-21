Pioneer Natural Resources Completes Divestiture of Delaware Basin Assets

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its Delaware Basin assets to Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) for cash proceeds of $3.1 billion after normal closing adjustments.

Pioneer’s fourth quarter and full year guidance assumed that the Delaware Basin assets would be included in the Company’s financial results for the entire quarter. However, with the completion of the divestiture today, Pioneer will not include any operating or financial results attributable to the Delaware Basin assets after December 20, 2021 in its fourth quarter results.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

