Pioneer Natural Resources : REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT

REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT THIS REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT (this ' Agreement '), dated as of May 4, 2021, is by and among Pioneer Natural Resources Company, a Delaware corporation (the ' Company '), each of the other parties listed on the signature pages attached hereto (the ' Initial Holders '), and the other Holders from time to time parties hereto. RECITALS: WHEREAS, this Agreement is being entered into pursuant to the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement, dated as of April 1, 2021, by and among Double Eagle III Midco 2 LLC, Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc. and the Company (the ' Purchase Agreement '); WHEREAS, in connection with closing of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement, on the date hereof the Company is issuing to the Initial Holders 27,187,500 shares of Company Common Stock (such shares of Company Common Stock, the ' Shares ') in the aggregate; and NOW THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual covenants and agreements set forth herein and for good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged by each party hereto, the parties hereby agree as follows: ARTICLE I DEFINITIONS As used herein, the following terms shall have the following respective meanings: ' Adoption Agreement ' means an Adoption Agreement in the form attached hereto as Exhibit A . ' Affiliate ' means (a) as to any Person, other than an individual Holder, any other Person who directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls, is controlled by or is under common control with such Person and (b) as to any individual, (i) any Relative of such individual, (ii) any trust whose primary beneficiaries are one or more of such individual and such individual's Relatives, (iii) the legal representative or guardian of such individual or any of such individual's Relatives if one has been appointed and (iv) any Person controlled by one or more of such individual or any Person referred to in clauses (i), (ii) or (iii) above. As used in this definition, the term 'control,' including the correlative terms 'controlling,' 'controlled by' and 'under common control with,' means possession, directly or indirectly, of the power to direct or cause the direction of management or policies (whether through ownership of securities or any partnership or other ownership interest, by contract or otherwise) of a Person. For the avoidance of doubt, for purposes of this Agreement, (a) (i) the Company, on the one hand, and the Holders, on the other hand, shall not be considered Affiliates and (ii) any fund, entity or account managed, advised or sub-advised, directly or indirectly, by a Holder or any of its Affiliates, shall be considered an Affiliate of such Holder and (b) with respect to any fund, entity or account managed, advised or sub-advised directly or indirectly, by any Holder or any of its Affiliates, the direct or indirect equity owners thereof, including limited partners of any Holder or any Affiliate thereof, shall be considered an Affiliate of such Holder. ' Agreement ' has the meaning set forth in the introductory paragraph. ' Apollo Holders ' means ANRP II Double Eagle Energy Holdings III, L.P., AP VIII Double Eagle Energy Holdings III, L.P. and Double Eagle Energy Holdings III LLC and any Affiliates thereof that hold Registrable Securities. ' Board ' means the board of directors of the Company. ' Business Day ' means any day other than a Saturday, Sunday, any federal holiday or any other day on which banking institutions in the State of Texas or the State of New York are authorized or required to be closed by law or governmental action. ' Commission ' means the Securities and Exchange Commission or any successor governmental agency. ' Company ' has the meaning set forth in the introductory paragraph. ' Company Common Stock ' means the common stock of the Company, par value $0.01 per share. ' Company Securities ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.4(c)(i) . ' Effectiveness Period ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.1(c) . ' Exchange Act ' means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or any successor federal statute, and the rules and regulations of the Commission thereunder, all as the same shall be in effect at the time. ' Indemnified Party ' has the meaning set forth in Section 3.3 . ' Indemnifying Party ' has the meaning set forth in Section 3.3 . ' Holder ' means any record holder of Registrable Securities. ' Losses ' has the meaning set forth in Section 3.1 . ' Majority Holders ' means, at any time, the Holder or Holders of more than 50% of the Registrable Securities at such time. ' Managing Underwriter ' means, with respect to any Underwritten Offering, the lead book-running manager(s) of such Underwritten Offering. ' Minimum Number of Registrable Securities ' means (i) during the six-month period following the date of this Agreement, for the purposes of Section 2.2 of this Agreement, one Registrable Security and (ii) in all other circumstances, 100,000 Registrable Securities; provided, however, that in the case of the preceding clause (ii), such number of Registrable Securities shall be appropriately adjusted in connection with any event described in Section 6.4 . ' Opt-Out Notice ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.11 ' Other Securities ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.4(c)(i) . ' Permitted Transferee ' means (a) with respect to any Initial Holder, any of the direct or indirect partners, shareholders or members of such Initial Holder or any trust, family partnership or family limited liability company, the sole beneficiaries, partners or members of which are such Initial Holder or Relatives of such Initial Holder and (b) any Affiliate of a Holder, in each case provided that such Transferee has delivered to the Company a duly executed Adoption Agreement. ' Person ' means any individual, corporation, partnership, limited liability company, firm, association, trust, government, governmental agency or other entity, whether acting in an individual, fiduciary or other capacity. ' Piggybacking Holder ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.4(a) . ' Piggyback Underwritten Offering ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.4(a) . ' Purchase Agreement ' has the meaning set forth in the recitals. ' Quantum Holders ' means FourPoint Permian, LLC and Q-FPP (VII) Subsidiary, LLC and any Affiliates thereof that hold Registrable Securities. ' Registrable Securities ' means (a) the Shares and (b) any securities issued or issuable with respect to the Shares by way of distribution or in connection with any reorganization or other recapitalization, merger, consolidation or otherwise; provided, however, that a Registrable Security shall cease to be a Registrable Security when (i) a Registration Statement covering such Registrable Security has become effective under the Securities Act and such Registrable Security has been disposed of pursuant to such Registration Statement, (ii) such Registrable Security is disposed of under Rule 144 under the Securities Act or any other exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act as a result of which the legend on any certificate or book-entry notation representing such Registrable Security restricting transfer of such Registrable Security has been removed, or (iii) such Registrable Security has been sold or disposed of in a transaction in which the Transferor's rights under this Agreement are not assigned to the Transferee pursuant to Section 5.2 ; and provided, further, that any security that has ceased to be a Registrable Security shall not thereafter become a Registrable Security and any security that is issued or distributed in respect of securities that have ceased to be Registrable Securities shall not be a Registrable Security. ' Registration Expenses ' means all expenses incurred by the Company in complying with Article II , including, without limitation, all registration and filing fees, printing expenses, road show expenses, fees and disbursements of counsel and independent public accountants for the Company, fees and expenses (including counsel fees) incurred in connection with complying with state securities or 'blue sky' laws, fees of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc., and fees of transfer agents and registrars, but excluding any Selling Expenses. ' Registration Statement ' means any registration statement of the Company filed or to be filed with the Commission under the Securities Act, including the related prospectus, amendments and supplements to such registration statement, and including pre- and post-effective amendments, and all exhibits and all material incorporated by reference in such registration statement. ' Relative ' means, with respect to any natural person: (a) such natural person's spouse, (b) any lineal descendant, parent, grandparent, great grandparent or sibling or any lineal descendant of such sibling (in each case whether by blood or legal adoption), and (c) the spouse of a natural person described in clause (b) of this definition. ' Requesting Holder ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.2(a) . ' Requesting Holder and Shelf Piggybacking Holders Securities ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.2(c)(i) . ' Section 2.2 Maximum Number of Shares ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.2(c) . ' Section 2.4 Maximum Number of Shares ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.4(c) . ' Securities Act ' means the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any successor federal statute, and the rules and regulations of the Commission thereunder, all as the same shall be in effect at the time. References to any rule under the Securities Act shall be deemed to refer to any similar or successor rule or regulation. ' Selling Expenses ' means all (a) underwriting fees, discounts and selling commissions allocable to the sale of Registrable Securities, (b) transfer taxes allocable to the sale of the Registrable Securities, (c) costs or expenses related to any roadshows conducted in connection with the marketing of any Shelf Underwritten Offering and (d) fees and expenses of counsel engaged by any Holders (subject to Article III ). ' Selling Holder ' means a Holder selling Registrable Securities pursuant to a Registration Statement. ' Shares ' has the meaning set forth in the recitals. ' Shelf Piggybacking Holder ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.2(b) . ' Shelf Registration Statement ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.1(a) . ' Shelf Underwritten Offering ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.2(a) . ' Shelf Underwritten Offering Request ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.2(a) . ' Suspension Period ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.3 . ' Transfer ' means any offer, sale, pledge, encumbrance, hypothecation, entry into any contract to sell, grant of an option to purchase, short sale, assignment, transfer, exchange, gift, bequest or other disposition, direct or indirect, in whole or in part, by operation of law or otherwise. 'Transfer,' when used as a verb, and 'Transferee' and 'Transferor' have correlative meanings. ' Underwritten Offering ' means an offering (including an offering pursuant to a Shelf Registration Statement) in which shares of Company Common Stock are sold to an underwriter on a firm commitment basis for reoffering to the public. ' Underwritten Offering Filing ' means (a) with respect to a Shelf Underwritten Offering, a preliminary prospectus supplement (or prospectus supplement if no preliminary prospectus supplement is used) to the Shelf Registration Statement relating to such Shelf Underwritten Offering, and (b) with respect to a Piggyback Underwritten Offering, (i) a preliminary prospectus supplement (or prospectus supplement if no preliminary prospectus supplement is used) to an effective shelf Registration Statement (other than the Shelf Registration Statement) in which Registrable Securities could be included and Holders could be named as selling security holders without the filing of a post-effective amendment thereto (other than a post-effective amendment that becomes effective upon filing) or (ii) a Registration Statement (other than the Shelf Registration Statement), in each case relating to such Piggyback Underwritten Offering. ' WKSI ' means a well-known seasoned issuer (as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act). ARTICLE II REGISTRATION RIGHTS Section 2.1 Shelf Registration . (a) The Company shall, as soon as practicable after the date hereof, but in any event within three Business Day after the date hereof (or such later date as mutually agreed by the Company, Double Eagle Energy Holdings III LLC and FourPoint Permian, LLC), file a Registration Statement, or amend an existing shelf registration previously filed by the Company (provided that such amendment becomes effective upon filing with the Commission) (the ' Shelf Registration Statement '), under the Securities Act to permit the public resale of all the Registrable Securities by the Holders from time to time as permitted by Rule 415 under the Securities Act and shall use commercially reasonable efforts to cause such Registration Statement to become or be declared effective as soon as practicable after the filing thereof, including by filing an automatic shelf registration statement that becomes effective upon filing with the Commission in accordance with Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act to the extent the Company is then a WKSI. Following the effective date of the Shelf Registration Statement, the Company shall notify the Holders of the effectiveness of such Registration Statement. (b) The Shelf Registration Statement shall be on Form S-3 or, if Form S-3 is not then available to the Corporation, on Form S-1 or such other form of registration statement as is then available to effect a registration for resale of such Registrable Securities and shall contain a prospectus in such form as to permit any Holder to sell such Registrable Securities pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act (or any successor or similar rule adopted by the Commission then in effect) at any time beginning on the effective date for such Registration Statement. The Shelf Registration Statement shall provide for the resale pursuant to any method or combination of methods legally available to the Holders and requested by the Majority Holders. (c) The Company shall use commercially reasonable efforts to cause the Shelf Registration Statement to remain effective, and to be supplemented and amended to the extent necessary to ensure that the Shelf Registration Statement is available or, if not available, that another Registration Statement is available, for the resale of all the Registrable Securities by the Holders until all of the Registrable Securities have ceased to be Registrable Securities or the earlier termination of this Agreement (as to all Holders) pursuant to Section 6.1 (the ' Effectiveness Period '). (d) When effective, (i) the Shelf Registration Statement (including the documents incorporated therein by reference) will comply as to form in all material respects with all applicable requirements of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act and will not contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading and (ii) in the case of any prospectus contained in the Shelf Registration Statement, such prospectus will not include any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which such statements are made, not misleading. Section 2.2 Underwritten Shelf Offering Requests . (a) In the event that any Apollo Holder, Quantum Holder or group of Holders that includes an Apollo Holder or Quantum Holder elects to dispose of Registrable Securities under a Registration Statement pursuant to an Underwritten Offering and reasonably expects gross proceeds of at least $500 million from such Underwritten Offering (including proceeds attributable to any Registrable Securities included in such Underwritten Offering by any Shelf Piggybacking Holders), the Company shall, at the request (a ' Shelf Underwritten Offering Request ') of such Holder or Holders (in such capacity, a ' Requesting Holder '), enter into an underwriting agreement in a form as is customary in Underwritten Offerings of securities by the Company with the underwriter or underwriters selected pursuant to Section 2.2(d) and shall take all such other reasonable actions as are requested by the Managing Underwriter of such Underwritten Offering and/or the Requesting Holders in order to expedite or facilitate the disposition of such Registrable Securities and, subject to Section 2.2(c) , the Registrable Securities requested to be included by any Shelf Piggybacking Holder (a ' Shelf Underwritten Offering '); provided, however, that the Company shall have no obligation to facilitate or participate in more than (i) three Shelf Underwritten Offerings during any 12-month period (one on behalf of any Apollo Holders acting as Requesting Holders, one on behalf of any Quantum Holders acting as Requesting Holders, and one on behalf of either a Quantum Holder or Apollo Holder acting as Requesting Holders, and no more than one Shelf Underwritten Offering in any 90-day period) or (ii) six Shelf Underwritten Offerings in the aggregate during the term of this Agreement. (b) If the Company receives a Shelf Underwritten Offering Request, it will give written notice of such proposed Shelf Underwritten Offering to each Holder (other than the Requesting Holder) that, together with such Holder's Affiliates, holds at least the Minimum Number of Registrable Securities, which notice shall be held in strict confidence by such Holders and shall include the anticipated filing date of the related Underwritten Offering Filing and, if known, the number of shares of Company Common Stock that are proposed to be included in such Shelf Underwritten Offering, and of such Holders' rights under this Section 2.2(b) . Such notice shall be given promptly (and in any event at least five Business Days before the filing of the Underwritten Offering Filing or two Business Days before the filing of the Underwritten Offering Filing in connection with a bought or overnight Underwritten Offering or a Shelf Underwritten Offering Request delivered to the Company within one Business Day of the date of this Agreement); provided, that if the Shelf Underwritten Offering is a bought or overnight Underwritten Offering and the Managing Underwriter advises the Company and the Requesting Holder that the giving of notice pursuant to this Section 2.2(b) would adversely affect the offering, no such notice shall be required (and such Holders shall have no right to include Registrable Securities in such bought or overnight Underwritten Offering); and provided further, that the Company shall not so notify any such other Holder that has notified the Company (and not revoked such notice) requesting that such Holder not receive notice from the Company of any proposed Shelf Underwritten Offering. Each such Holder shall then have four Business Days (or one Business Day in the case of a bought or overnight Underwritten Offering or a Shelf Underwritten Offering Request delivered to the Company within one Business Day of the date of this Agreement) after the date on which the Holders received notice pursuant to this Section 2.2(b) to request inclusion of Registrable Securities in the Shelf Underwritten Offering (which request shall specify the maximum number of Registrable Securities intended to be disposed of by such Holder and such other information as is reasonably required to effect the inclusion of such Registrable Securities) (any such Holder making such request, a ' Shelf Piggybacking Holder '). If no request for inclusion from a Holder is received within such period, such Holder shall have no further right to participate in such Shelf Underwritten Offering. (c) If the Managing Underwriter of the Shelf Underwritten Offering shall inform the Company and the Requesting Holders in writing, with a copy to be provided upon request to any Shelf Piggybacking Holder, of its belief that the number of Registrable Securities requested to be included in such Shelf Underwritten Offering by the Shelf Piggybacking Holders (and any other shares of Company Common Stock requested to be included by any other Persons having registration rights with respect to such offering), when added to the number of Registrable Securities proposed to be offered by the Requesting Holders, would materially adversely affect such offering, then the Company shall include in the applicable Underwritten Offering Filing, to the extent of the total number of Registrable Securities that the Company is so advised can be sold in such Shelf Underwritten Offering without so materially adversely affecting such offering (the ' Section 2.2 Maximum Number of Shares '), Registrable Securities in the following priority: (i) First, all Registrable Securities that the Requesting Holder and Shelf Piggybacking Holders requested to be included therein (the ' Requesting Holder and Shelf Piggybacking Holders Securities ') (pro rata among the Requesting Holders and Shelf Piggybacking Holders based on the number of Registrable Securities each requested to be included); and (ii) Second, to the extent that the number of Requesting Holder and Shelf Piggybacking Holders Securities is less than the Section 2.2 Maximum Number of Shares, the shares of Company Common Stock requested to be included by any other Persons having registration rights with respect to such offering, pro rata among such other Persons based on the number of shares of Company Common Stock each requested to be included. (d) The Company shall propose three or more nationally prominent firms of investment bankers reasonably acceptable to the Requesting Holders to act as the Managing Underwriter or as other underwriters in connection with such Shelf Underwritten Offering from which the holders of more than 50% of the Registrable Securities to be so offered shall select the Managing Underwriter and the other underwriters. The Requesting Holders shall determine the pricing of the Registrable Securities offered pursuant to any Shelf Underwritten Offering and the applicable underwriting discounts and commissions and determine the timing of any such Shelf Underwritten Offering, subject to Section 2.3 . Section 2.3 Delay and Suspension Rights . Notwithstanding any other provision of this Agreement, the Company may (a) delay filing or effectiveness of a Shelf Registration Statement (or any amendment thereto) or effecting a Shelf Underwritten Offering or (b) suspend the Holders' use of any prospectus that is a part of a Shelf Registration Statement upon written notice to each Holder whose Registrable Securities are included in such Shelf Registration Statement (provided that in no event shall such notice contain any material non-public information regarding the Company) (in which event such Holder shall discontinue sales of Registrable Securities pursuant to such Registration Statement but may settle any then-contracted sales of Registrable Securities), in each case for a period of up to 60 days, if the Board determines that (i) such delay or suspension is in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders generally due to a pending financing or other transaction involving the Company, including a proposed sale of shares of Company Common Stock pursuant to a registration of Company Securities, (ii) such registration or offering would render the Company unable to comply with applicable securities laws or (iii) such registration offering would require disclosure of material information that the Company has a bona fide business purpose for preserving as confidential (any such period, a ' Suspension Period '); provided, however, that in no event shall any Suspension Periods collectively exceed an aggregate of 120 days in any twelve-month period. For the purposes of calculating the number of days of one or more Suspension Periods under this Section 2.3 , such number shall include any number of days during the applicable period during which the Holders were obligated to discontinue their disposition of Registrable Securities pursuant to Section 2.6(b) of this Agreement. Section 2.4 Piggyback Registration Rights . (a) Subject to Section 2.4(c) , if the Company at any time proposes to file an Underwritten Offering Filing for an Underwritten Offering of shares of Company Common Stock for its own account or for the account of any other Persons who have or have been granted registration rights (a ' Piggyback Underwritten Offering '), it will give written notice of such Piggyback Underwritten Offering to each Holder that, together with such Holder's Affiliates, holds at least the Minimum Number of Registrable Securities, which notice shall be held in strict confidence by such Holders and shall include the anticipated filing date of the Underwritten Offering Filing and, if known, the number of shares of Company Common Stock that are proposed to be included in such Piggyback Underwritten Offering, and of such Holders' rights under this Section 2.4(a) . Such notice shall be given promptly (and in any event at least five Business Days before the filing of the Underwritten Offering Filing or two Business Days before the filing of the Underwritten Offering Filing in connection with a bought or overnight Underwritten Offering); provided, that if the Piggyback Underwritten Offering is a bought or overnight Underwritten Offering and the Managing Underwriter advises the Company that the giving of notice pursuant to this Section 2.4(a) would adversely affect the offering, no such notice shall be required (and such Holders shall have no right to include Registrable Securities in such bought or overnight Underwritten Offering). Each such Holder shall then have four Business Days (or one Business Day in the case of a bought or overnight Underwritten Offering) after the date on which the Holders received notice pursuant to this Section 2.4(a) to request inclusion of Registrable Securities in the Piggyback Underwritten Offering (which request shall specify the maximum number of Registrable Securities intended to be disposed of by such Holder and such other information as is reasonably required to effect the inclusion of such Registrable Securities) (any such Holder making such request, a ' Piggybacking Holder '). If no request for inclusion from a Holder is received within such period, such Holder shall have no further right to participate in such Piggyback Underwritten Offering. Subject to Section 2.4(c) , the Company shall use its commercially reasonable efforts to include in the Piggyback Underwritten Offering all Registrable Securities that the Company has been so requested to include by the Piggybacking Holders; provided, however, that if, at any time after giving written notice of a proposed Piggyback Underwritten Offering pursuant to this Section 2.4(a) and prior to the execution of an underwriting agreement with respect thereto, the Company or such other Persons who have or have been granted registration rights, as applicable, shall determine for any reason not to proceed with or to delay such Piggyback Underwritten Offering, the Company shall give written notice of such determination to the Piggybacking Holders (which such Holders will hold in strict confidence) and (i) in the case of a determination not to proceed, shall be relieved of its obligation to include any Registrable Securities in such Piggyback Underwritten Offering (but not from any obligation of the Company to pay the Registration Expenses in connection therewith), and (ii) in the case of a determination to delay, shall be permitted to delay inclusion of any Registrable Securities for the same period as the delay in including the shares of Company Common Stock to be sold for the Company's account or for the account of such other Persons who have or have been granted registration rights, as applicable. (b) Each Holder shall have the right to withdraw its request for inclusion of its Registrable Securities in any Piggyback Underwritten Offering at any time prior to the execution of an underwriting agreement with respect thereto by giving an Opt-Out Notice to the Company requesting that such Holder not receive notice from the Company of any proposed Piggyback Underwritten Offering; provided, however, that such Holder may later revoke any such Opt-Out Notice in writing. Following receipt of an Opt-Out Notice from a Holder (unless subsequently revoked), the Company shall not, and shall not be required to, deliver any notice to such Holder pursuant to this Section 2.4 and such Holder shall no longer be entitled to participate in any Piggyback Underwritten Offering. (c) If the Managing Underwriter of the Piggyback Underwritten Offering shall inform the Company of its belief that the number of Registrable Securities requested to be included in such Piggyback Underwritten Offering, when added to the number of shares of Company Common Stock proposed to be offered by the Company or such other Persons who have or have been granted registration rights (and any other shares of Company Common Stock requested to be included by any other Persons having registration rights on parity with the Piggybacking Holders with respect to such offering), would materially adversely affect such offering, then the Company shall include in such Piggyback Underwritten Offering, to the extent of the total number of securities which the Company is so advised can be sold in such offering without so materially adversely affecting such offering (the ' Section 2.4 Maximum Number of Shares '), shares of Company Common Stock in the following priority: (i) First, if the Piggyback Underwritten Offering is for the account of the Company, all shares of Company Common Stock that the Company proposes to include for its own account (the ' Company Securities '); and (ii) Second, if the Piggyback Underwritten Offering is for the account of the Company, to the extent that the number of Company Securities is less than the Section 2.4 Maximum Number of Shares, or if the Piggyback Underwritten Offering is for the account of any other Persons who have or have been granted registration rights, the shares of Company Common Stock requested to be included by the Piggybacking Holders and holders of any other shares of Company Common Stock requested to be included by Persons having rights of registration on parity with the Piggybacking Holders with respect to such offering, pro rata among the Piggybacking Holders and such other holders based on the number of shares of Company Common Stock each requested to be included. (d) The Company or other Persons who have or have been granted registration rights, as applicable, shall select the underwriters in any Piggyback Underwritten Offering and shall determine the pricing of the shares of Company Common Stock offered pursuant to any Piggyback Underwritten Offering, the applicable underwriting discounts and commissions and the timing of any such Piggyback Underwritten Offering. Section 2.5 Participation in Underwritten Offerings . (a) In connection with any Underwritten Offering contemplated by Sections 2.2 or 2.4, the underwriting agreement into which each Selling Holder and the Company shall enter into shall contain such representations, covenants, indemnities (subject to Article III ) and other rights and obligations as are customary in Underwritten Offerings of securities by the Company; provided that the Company shall not be required to make any representations or warranties with respect to written information specifically provided by a Selling Holder for inclusion in the applicable Registration Statement. No Selling Holder shall be required to make any representations or warranties to or agreements with the Company or the underwriters other than representations, warranties or agreements regarding such Selling Holder's authority to enter into such underwriting agreement and to sell, and its ownership of and title to, the securities being registered on its behalf, its intended method of distribution and any other representation required by law. (b) Any participation by Holders in a Piggyback Underwritten Offering shall be in accordance with the plan of distribution of the Company. (c) In connection with any Piggyback Underwritten Offering in which any Holder includes Registrable Securities pursuant to Section 2.4 , such Holder agrees to (i) supply any information reasonably requested by the Company in connection with the preparation of a Registration Statement and/or any other documents relating to such registered offering and (ii) execute and deliver any agreements and instruments being executed by all holders on substantially the same terms reasonably requested by the Company or the Managing Underwriter, as applicable, to effectuate such registered offering, including, without limitation, underwriting agreements (subject to Section 2.5(a) ), custody agreements, lock-ups, 'hold back' agreements pursuant to which such Holder agrees not to sell or purchase any securities of the Company for the same period of time following the registered offering as is agreed to by the Company and the other participating holders, powers of attorney and questionnaires. (d) If the Company or Managing Underwriter, as applicable, requests that the Holders take any of the actions referred to in Section 2.5(c) , the Holders shall take such action promptly but in any event within three Business Days following the date of such request. Section 2.6 Registration Procedures . (a) In connection with its obligations under this Article II , the Company will: (i) promptly prepare and file with the Commission such amendments and supplements to such Registration Statement and the prospectus used in connection therewith as may be necessary to keep such Registration Statement effective and to comply with the provisions of the Securities Act with respect to the disposition of all securities covered by such Registration Statement until such time as all of such securities have been disposed of in accordance with the intended methods of disposition by the seller or sellers thereof set forth in such Registration Statement; (ii) furnish to each Selling Holder such number of conformed copies of such Registration Statement and of each such amendment and supplement thereto (in each case including without limitation all exhibits), such number of copies of the prospectus contained in such Registration Statement (including without limitation each preliminary prospectus and any summary prospectus) and any other prospectus filed under Rule 424 under the Securities Act, in conformity with the requirements of the Securities Act, and such other documents, as such seller may reasonably request; (iii) if applicable, use commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify all Registrable Securities and other securities covered by such Registration Statement under such other securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdictions as each Selling Holder thereof shall reasonably request, to keep such registration or qualification in effect for so long as such Registration Statement remains in effect, and to take any other action which may be reasonably necessary or advisable to enable such seller to consummate the disposition in such jurisdictions of the securities owned by such seller, except that the Company shall not for any such purpose be required to qualify generally to do business as a foreign corporation in any jurisdiction wherein it would not but for the requirements of this clause ( iii) be obligated to be so qualified or to consent to general service of process in any such jurisdiction; (iv) in connection with an Underwritten Offering, use all commercially reasonable efforts to provide to each Selling Holder a copy of any auditor 'comfort' letters, customary legal opinions or reports of the independent petroleum engineers of the Company relating to the oil and gas reserves of the Company, in each case that have been provided to the Managing Underwriter in connection with the Underwritten Offering; (v) promptly notify each Selling Holder, at any time when a prospectus relating thereto is required to be delivered under the Securities Act, upon discovery that, or upon the happening of any event as a result of which, the prospectus included in such Registration Statement, as then in effect, includes an untrue statement of a material fact or omits to state any material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading, and at the request of any such seller promptly prepare and furnish to such seller a reasonable number of copies of a supplement to or an amendment of such prospectus as may be necessary so that, as thereafter delivered to the purchasers of such securities, such prospectus shall not include an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; (vi) otherwise use its commercially reasonable efforts to comply with all applicable rules and regulations of the Commission, and make available to its security holders, as soon as reasonably practicable, an earnings statement, which earnings statement shall satisfy the provisions of Section 11(a) of the Securities Act, and shall furnish to each such Selling Holder at least the Business Day prior to the filing thereof a copy of any amendment or supplement to such Registration Statement or prospectus; (vii) provide and cause to be maintained a transfer agent and registrar for all Registrable Securities covered by such Registration Statement from and after a date not later than the effective date of such Registration Statement; (viii) cause all Registrable Securities covered by such Registration Statement to be listed on any securities exchange on which the Company Common Stock is then listed; (ix) enter into such customary agreements and take such other actions as the Selling Holder or Selling Holders shall reasonably request in order to expedite or facilitate the disposition of such Registrable Securities (including, in the case of a Shelf Underwritten Offering or Piggyback Underwritten Offering, to agree, and to cause its directors and 'executive officers' (as defined under Section 16 of the Exchange Act) to agree, to such 'lock-up' arrangements for up to 30 days with the underwriters thereof to the extent reasonably requested by the Managing Underwriters, subject to exceptions for permitted sales by directors and executive officers during such period consistent with underwritten offerings previously conducted by the Company); and (x) until the six month anniversary of the date of this Agreement, in connection with any transaction or series of anticipated transactions (a) effected pursuant to the Shelf Registration Statement, (b) with reasonably anticipated gross proceeds in excess of $50 million or involving Registrable Securities having a fair market value in excess of $50 million and (c) involving a broker, agent, counterparty, underwriter, bank or other financial institution (' Financial Counterparty '), to the extent reasonably requested by the Financial Counterparty in order to engage in the proposed transaction, the Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to cooperate with such Holder in allowing the Financial Counterparty to conduct customary 'underwriter's due diligence' with respect to the Company. (b) Each Holder agrees by acquisition of such Registrable Securities that upon receipt of any notice from the Company of the happening of any event of the kind described in Section 2.6(a)(v) , such Holder will forthwith discontinue such Holder's disposition of Registrable Securities pursuant to the Registration Statement until such Holder's receipt of the copies of the supplemented or amended prospectus contemplated by Section 2.6(a)(v) as filed with the Commission or until it is advised in writing by the Company that the use of such Registration Statement may be resumed, and, if so directed by the Company, will deliver to the Company (at the Company's expense) all copies, other than permanent file copies, then in such Holder's possession of the prospectus relating to such Registrable Securities current at the time of receipt of such notice. The Company may provide appropriate stop orders to enforce the provisions of this Section 2.6(b) . Section 2.7 Cooperation by Holders . The Company shall have no obligation to include Registrable Securities of a Holder in any Registration Statement or Underwritten Offering if such Holder has failed to timely furnish such information that the Company determines, after consultation with its counsel, is reasonably required in order for any registration statement or prospectus supplement, as applicable, to comply with the Securities Act. Section 2.8 Restrictions on Public Sale by Holders . Each Holder agrees, following the six-month anniversary of the date of this Agreement, not to effect any public sale or distribution of Registrable Securities for a period of up to 30 days following completion of an Underwritten Offering of equity securities for the account of the Company; provided that (a) the Company gives written notice to such Holder of the date of the commencement and termination of such period with respect to any such Underwritten Offering and (b) the duration of the foregoing restrictions shall be no longer than the duration of the shortest restriction generally imposed by the underwriters of such public sale or distribution on the Company or on the officers or directors or any other shareholder of the Company on whom a restriction is imposed; provided further, that this Section 2.8 shall not apply to any Holder that (a) together with such Holder's Affiliates, holds less than 10% of the Company's outstanding Company Common Stock or (b) has delivered (and not revoked) an Opt-Out Notice to the Company. Section 2.9 Expenses . The Company shall be responsible for all Registration Expenses incident to its performance of or compliance with its obligations under this Article II . Each Selling Holder shall pay its pro rata share of all Selling Expenses in connection with any sale of its Registrable Securities hereunder. Section 2.10 Other Registration Rights . From and after the date hereof, the Company shall not, without the prior written consent of the Majority Holders, enter into any agreement with any current or future holder of any securities of the Company that would allow such current or future holder to require the Company to include securities in any registration statement filed by the Company for such Holders on a basis other than pari passu with, or expressly subordinate to, the piggyback rights of the Holders hereunder; provided, that in no event shall the Company enter into any agreement that would permit another holder of securities of the Company to participate on a pari passu basis (in terms of priority of cut-back based on advice of underwriters) with a Requesting Holder in a Shelf Underwritten Offering. Section 2.11 Opt-Out Notices . Any Holder may deliver written notice (an ' Opt-Out Notice ') to the Company requesting that such Holder not receive notice from the Company of the proposed filing of any Shelf Underwritten Offering, Piggyback Underwritten Offering, the withdrawal of any Shelf Underwritten Offering or Piggyback Underwritten Offering or any event that would lead to a Suspension Period as contemplated by Section 2.3; provided, however, that such Holder may later revoke any such Opt-Out Notice in writing. Following receipt of an Opt-Out Notice from a Holder (unless subsequently revoked), the Company shall not deliver any notice to such Holder pursuant to Section 2.2, Section 2.3, Section 2.4, or Section 2.6, as applicable, and such Holder shall no longer be entitled to the rights associated with any such notice and each time prior to a Holder's intended use of an effective Registration Statement, such Holder will notify the Company in writing at least two Business Days in advance of such intended use, and if a notice of a Suspension Period was previously delivered (or would have been delivered but for the provisions of this Section 2.11 ) and the Suspension Period remains in effect, the Company will so notify such Holder, within one Business Day of such Holder's notification to the Company, by delivering to such Holder a copy of such previous notice of such Suspension Period, and thereafter will provide such Holder with the related notice of the conclusion of such Suspension Period immediately upon its availability. ARTICLE III INDEMNIFICATION AND CONTRIBUTION Section 3.1 Indemnification by the Company . The Company will indemnify and hold harmless each Selling Holder, its officers and directors and each Person (if any) that controls such Holder within the meaning of either Section 15 of the Securities Act or Section 20 of the Exchange Act from and against any and all losses, claims, damages, liabilities, costs and expenses (including attorneys' fees) (' Losses ') caused by, arising out of, resulting from or related to any untrue statement or alleged untrue statement of a material fact (a) contained in any Registration Statement relating to the Registrable Securities (as amended or supplemented if the Company shall have furnished any amendments or supplements thereto), or any omission or alleged omission to state therein a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading or (b) included in any prospectus relating to the Registrable Securities (as amended or supplemented if the Company shall have furnished any amendments or supplements thereto) or any preliminary prospectus, or any omission or alleged omission to state therein a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading, provided, however, that such indemnity shall not apply to that portion of such Losses caused by, or arising out of, any untrue statement, or alleged untrue statement or any such omission or alleged omission, to the extent such statement or omission was made in reliance upon and in conformity with information furnished in writing to the Company by or on behalf of such Holder expressly for use therein. Section 3.2 Indemnification by the Holders . Each Holder agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Company, its officers and directors and each Person (if any) that controls the Company within the meaning of either Section 15 of the Securities Act or Section 20 of the Exchange Act from and against any and all Losses caused by, arising out of, resulting from or related to any untrue statement or alleged untrue statement of a material fact (a) contained in any Registration Statement relating to Registrable Securities (as amended or supplemented if the Company shall have furnished any amendments or supplements thereto), or any omission or alleged omission to state therein a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading or (b) included in any prospectus relating to the Registrable Securities (as amended or supplemented if the Company shall have furnished any amendments or supplements thereto) or any preliminary prospectus, or any omission or alleged omission to state therein a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading, only to the extent such statement or omission was made in reliance upon and in conformity with information furnished in writing by or on behalf of such Holder expressly for use in any Registration Statement or prospectus relating to the Registrable Securities, or any amendment or supplement thereto, or any preliminary prospectus. Section 3.3 Indemnification Procedures . In case any proceeding (including any governmental investigation) shall be instituted involving any Person in respect of which indemnity may be sought pursuant to Section 3.1 or 3.2 , such Person (the ' Indemnified Party ') shall promptly notify the Person against whom such indemnity may be sought (the ' Indemnifying Party ') in writing (provided that the failure of the Indemnified Party to give notice as provided herein shall not relieve the Indemnifying Party of its obligations under this Article III , except to the extent the Indemnifying Party is actually prejudiced by such failure to give notice), and the Indemnifying Party shall be entitled to participate in such proceeding and, unless in the reasonable opinion of outside counsel to the Indemnified Party a conflict of interest between the Indemnified Party and Indemnifying Party may exist in respect of such claim, to assume the defense thereof jointly with any other Indemnifying Party similarly notified, to the extent that it chooses, with counsel reasonably satisfactory to such Indemnified Party, and after notice from the Indemnifying Party to such Indemnified Party that it so chooses, the Indemnifying Party shall not be liable to such Indemnified Party for any legal or other expenses subsequently incurred by such Indemnified Party in connection with the defense thereof other than reasonable costs of investigation; provided, however, that (a) if the Indemnifying Party fails to assume the defense or employ counsel reasonably satisfactory to the Indemnified Party, (b) if such Indemnified Party who is a defendant in any action or proceeding which is also brought against the Indemnifying Party reasonably shall have concluded that there may be one or more legal defenses available to such Indemnified Party which are not available to the Indemnifying Party or (c) if representation of both parties by the same counsel is otherwise inappropriate under applicable standards of professional conduct then, in any such case, the Indemnified Party shall have the right to assume or continue its own defense as set forth above (but with no more than one firm of counsel for all Indemnified Parties in each jurisdiction, except to the extent any Indemnified Party or Parties reasonably shall have concluded that there may be legal defenses available to such party or parties which are not available to the other Indemnified Parties or to the extent representation of all Indemnified Parties by the same counsel is otherwise inappropriate under applicable standards of professional conduct) and the Indemnifying Party shall be liable for any expenses therefor. No Indemnifying Party shall, without the written consent of the Indemnified Party, effect the settlement or compromise of, or consent to the entry of any judgment with respect to, any pending or threatened action or claim in respect of which indemnification or contribution may be sought hereunder (whether or not the Indemnified Party is an actual or potential party to such action or claim) unless such settlement, compromise or judgment (i) includes an unconditional release of the Indemnified Party from all liability arising out of such action or claim and (ii) does not include a statement as to, or an admission of, fault, culpability or a failure to act, by or on behalf of any Indemnified Party. Section 3.4 Contribution . (a) If the indemnification provided for in this Article III is unavailable to an Indemnified Party in respect of any losses, claims, damages or liabilities in respect of which indemnity is to be provided hereunder, then each Indemnifying Party, in lieu of indemnifying such Indemnified Party, shall to the fullest extent permitted by law contribute to the amount paid or payable by such Indemnified Party as a result of such losses, claims, damages or liabilities in such proportion as is appropriate to reflect the relative fault of such party in connection with the statements or omissions that resulted in such losses, claims, damages or liabilities, as well as any other relevant equitable considerations. The relative fault of the Company (on the one hand) and a Holder (on the other hand) shall be determined by reference to, among other things, whether the untrue or alleged untrue statement of a material fact or the omission or alleged omission to state a material fact relates to information supplied by such party and the parties' relative intent, knowledge, access to information and opportunity to correct or prevent such statement or omission. (b) The Company and each Holder agree that it would not be just and equitable if contribution pursuant to this Article III were determined by pro rata allocation or by any other method of allocation that does not take account of the equitable considerations referred to in Section 3.4(a) . The amount paid or payable by an Indemnified Party as a result of the losses, claims, damages or liabilities referred to in Section 3.4(a) shall be deemed to include, subject to the limitations set forth above, any legal or other expenses reasonably incurred by such Indemnified Party in connection with investigating or defending any such action or claim. Notwithstanding the provisions of this Article III , no Holder shall be liable for indemnification or contribution pursuant to this Article III for any amount in excess of the net proceeds of the offering received by such Holder, less the amount of any damages which such Holder has otherwise been required to pay by reason of such untrue or alleged untrue statement or omission or alleged omission. No person guilty of fraudulent misrepresentation (within the meaning of Section 11(f) of the Securities Act) shall be entitled to contribution from any Person who was not guilty of such fraudulent misrepresentation. ARTICLE IV RULE 144 With a view to making available the benefits of certain rules and regulations of the Commission that may permit the resale of the Registrable Securities without registration, the Company agrees to use its commercially reasonable efforts to: (a) make and keep public information regarding the Company available, as those terms are understood and defined in Rule 144 under the Securities Act, at all times from and after the date hereof; (b) file with the Commission in a timely manner all reports and other documents required of the Company under the Securities Act and the Exchange Act at all times from and after the date hereof; and (c) so long as a Holder owns any Registrable Securities, furnish (i) to the extent accurate, forthwith upon request, a written statement of the Company that it has complied with the reporting requirements of Rule 144 under the Securities Act and (ii) unless otherwise available via the Commission's EDGAR filing system, to such Holder forthwith upon request a copy of the most recent annual or quarterly report of the Company, and such other reports and documents so filed as such Holder may reasonably request in availing itself of any rule or regulation of the Commission allowing such Holder to sell any such securities without registration. ARTICLE V LEGENDS AND TRANSFER OF RIGHTS Section 5.1 Share Legend . (a) Each certificate or book-entry notation representing the Shares shall (unless otherwise permitted by the provisions of Section 5.1(b) ) bear a legend in substantially the following form: THESE SHARES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE 'ACT'), OR UNDER ANY OTHER SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED FOR SALE, SOLD, TRANSFERRED, ASSIGNED, HYPOTHETICATED OR OTHERWISE DISPOSED OF IN THE ABSENCE OF (I) AN EFFECTIVE REGISTRATION OF THE SHARES UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT AND OTHER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS, OR (II) AN OPINION OF COUNSEL, IN SUCH FORM AND BY SUCH COUNSEL SATISFACTORY TO PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY AND ITS COUNSEL, THAT SUCH OFFER, SALE, TRANSFER, ASSIGNMENT, HYPOTHECATION OR OTHER DISPOSITION IS EXEMPT FROM REGISTRATION AND THE PROSPECTUS DELIVERY REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND OF ANY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS. (b) The legend on any shares of Company Common Stock covered by this Agreement shall be removed if (i) such shares of Company Common Stock are sold pursuant to an effective registration statement, (ii) a registration statement covering the resale of such shares of Company Common Stock is effective under the Securities Act and the applicable holder of such share of Company Common Stock delivers to the Company a representation letter agreeing that such shares of Company Common Stock will be sold under such effective registration statement, (iii) if such shares of Company Common Stock may be sold by the holder thereof free of restrictions pursuant to Rule 144(b) under the Securities Act or (iv) such shares of Company Common Stock are being sold, assigned or otherwise transferred pursuant to Rule 144 under the Securities Act; provided, that with respect to clause (iii) or (iv) above, the holder of such shares of Company Common Stock has provided all necessary documentation and evidence (which may include an opinion of counsel) as may reasonably be required by the Company to confirm that the legend may be removed under applicable securities law. The Company shall cooperate with the applicable holder of Company Common Stock covered by this Agreement to effect removal of the legend on such shares pursuant to this Section 5.1(b) as soon as reasonably practicable after delivery of notice from such holder that the conditions to removal are satisfied (together with any documentation required to be delivered by such holder pursuant to the immediately preceding sentence). The Company shall bear all direct costs and expenses associated with the removal of a legend pursuant to this Section 5.1(b) ; provided, that the applicable holder shall be responsible for all legal fees and expenses of counsel incurred by such holder with respect to delivering the legal opinion to the Company. Section 5.2 Transfer of Rights . The rights to registration and other rights under this Agreement may be assigned to a Transferee of Registrable Securities if (a) such Transferee is a Permitted Transferee or (b) such Transferee is acquiring at least 500,000 Registrable Securities and such Transferee has delivered to the Company a duly executed Adoption Agreement. ARTICLE VI MISCELLANEOUS Section 6.1 Termination . This Agreement shall terminate, and the parties shall have no further rights or obligations hereunder on (a) the fifth anniversary of the date hereof or (b) as to any Holder, on such earlier date on which both (i) such Holder, together with such Holder's Affiliates, owns less than 1,000,000 Registrable Securities and (ii) all Registrable Securities owned by such Holder and such Holder's Affiliates may be sold without restriction pursuant to Rule 144 under the Securities Act. Section 6.2 Severability . If any provision of this Agreement shall be determined to be illegal and unenforceable by any court of law, the remaining provisions shall be severable and enforceable in accordance with their terms. Section 6.3 Governing Law; Waiver of Jury Trial . (a) This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Delaware, without regard to principles of conflicts of laws that would direct the application of the laws of another jurisdiction. (b) THE PARTIES HEREBY WAIVE TRIAL BY JURY IN ANY ACTION, PROCEEDING OR COUNTERCLAIM BROUGHT BY ANY PARTY AGAINST ANOTHER IN ANY MATTER WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF OR IN RELATION TO OR IN CONNECTION WITH THIS AGREEMENT. FURTHER, NOTHING HEREIN SHALL DIVEST A COURT OF COMPETENT JURISDICTION OF THE RIGHT AND POWER TO GRANT A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER, TO GRANT TEMPORARY INJUNCTIVE RELIEF, OR TO COMPEL SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE OF ANY DECISION OF AN ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL MADE PURSUANT TO THIS PROVISION. Section 6.4 Adjustments Affecting Registrable Securities . The provisions of this Agreement shall apply to any and all shares of capital stock of the Company or any successor or assignee of the Company (whether by merger, consolidation, sale of assets or otherwise) which may be issued in respect of, in exchange for or in substitution for Registrable Securities, by reason of any stock dividend, split, reverse split, combination, recapitalization, reclassification, merger, consolidation or otherwise in such a manner and with such appropriate adjustments as to reflect the intent and meaning of the provisions hereof and so that the rights, privileges, duties and obligations hereunder shall continue with respect to the capital stock of the Company as so changed. Section 6.5 Binding Effects; Benefits of Agreement . This Agreement shall be binding upon and inure to the benefit of the Company and its successors and assigns and each Holder and its successors and assigns. Except as provided in Section 5.2 , neither this Agreement nor any of the rights, benefits or obligations hereunder may be assigned or transferred, by operation of law or otherwise, by any Holder without the prior written consent of the Company. Section 6.6 Notices . All notices or other communications which are required or permitted hereunder shall be in writing and shall be deemed to have been given if (a) personally delivered, (b) sent by nationally recognized overnight courier, (c) sent by registered or certified mail, postage prepaid, return receipt requested, or (d) sent by email. Such notices and other communications must be sent to the following addresses or email addresses: (a) If to the Company, to: Pioneer Natural Resources Company 777 Hidden Ridge Irving, Texas 75038 Attention: Mark H. Kleinman Email: mark.kleinman@pxd.com with copies (which shall not constitute notice) to: Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP 811 Main Street, Suite 3000 Houston, Texas 77002 Attention: Michael P. Darden; Jeffery A. Chapman Email: MPDarden@gibsondunn.com; JChapman@gibsondunn.com (b) If to an Initial Holder, to the address or email address of such Initial Holder as they appear on such Initial Holder's signature page attached hereto or such other address or email address as may be designated in writing by such Holder; and (c) If to any other Holders, to their respective addresses or email addresses set forth on the applicable Adoption Agreement; or to such other address or email address as the party to whom notice is to be given may have furnished to such other party in writing in accordance herewith. Any such communication shall be deemed to have been received (a) when delivered, if personally delivered, (b) the next Business Day after delivery, if sent by nationally recognized, overnight courier, (c) on the third Business Day following the date on which the piece of mail containing such communication is posted, if sent by first-class mail or (d) on the date sent, if sent by email during normal business hours of the recipient or on the next Business Day, if sent by email after normal business hours of the recipient. Section 6.7 Modification; Waiver . This Agreement may be amended, modified or supplemented only by a written instrument duly executed by the Company and the Majority Holders, provided, however, that this Agreement may not be amended, modified or supplemented in a manner that is disproportionately adverse to the rights of a Holder under this Agreement as compared to the other Holders without the prior written consent of such Holder. No course of dealing between the Company and the Holders (or any of them) or any delay in exercising any rights hereunder will operate as a waiver of any rights of any party to this Agreement. The failure of any party to enforce any of the provisions of this Agreement will in no way be construed as a waiver of such provisions and will not affect the right of such party thereafter to enforce each and every provision of this Agreement in accordance with its terms. Section 6.8 Entire Agreement . Except as otherwise expressly provided herein, this Agreement constitutes the entire agreement among the parties pertaining to the subject matter hereof and supersedes all prior and contemporaneous agreements and understandings of the parties in connection therewith. Section 6.9 Counterparts . This Agreement may be executed in any number of counterparts, and each such counterpart shall be deemed to be an original instrument, but all such counterparts taken together shall constitute but one agreement. [signature page follows] IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the Parties has caused this Agreement to be executed by its undersigned duly authorized representative as of the date first written above. PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY By: /s/ Mark H. Kleinman Name: Mark H. Kleinman Title: Executive Vice President and General Counsel SIGNATURE PAGETO REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT [Additional Signature Pages Have Been Intentionally Omitted] EXHIBIT A ADOPTION AGREEMENT This Adoption Agreement (' Adoption Agreement ') is executed by the undersigned transferee (' Transferee ') pursuant to the terms of the Registration Rights Agreement, dated as of May 4, 2021, among Pioneer Natural Resources Company, a Delaware corporation (the ' Company '), and the Holders party thereto (as amended from time to time, the ' Registration Rights Agreement '). Terms used and not otherwise defined in this Adoption Agreement have the meanings set forth in the Registration Rights Agreement. By the execution of this Adoption Agreement, the Transferee agrees as follows: 1. Acknowledgement . Transferee acknowledges that Transferee is acquiring certain shares of Company Common Stock subject to the terms and conditions of Registration Rights Agreement, among the Company and the Holders party thereto. 2. Agreement . Transferee (a) agrees that the shares of Company Common Stock acquired by Transferee shall be bound by and subject to the terms of the Registration Rights Agreement, pursuant to the terms thereof, and (b) hereby adopts the Registration Rights Agreement with the same force and effect as if he, she or it were originally a party thereto. 3. Notice . Any notice required as permitted by the Registration Rights Agreement shall be given to Transferee at the address listed below Transferee's signature. 4. Joinder . The spouse of the undersigned Transferee, if applicable, executes this Adoption Agreement to acknowledge its fairness and that it is in such spouse's best interest, and to bind such spouse's community interest, if any, in the shares of Company Common Stock and other securities referred to above and in the Registration Rights Agreement, to the terms of the Registration Rights Agreement. Signature: Address: Contact Person: Telephone Number: Email: Attachments Original document

