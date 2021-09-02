Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pioneer Natural Resources Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PXD   US7237871071

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY

(PXD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pioneer Natural Resources : to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

09/02/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Scott Sheffield, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside discussion at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 9, at 8:35 a.m. ET.

The live presentation will be available to the public via webcast – click here. A few days after the presentation, an archived version of the webcast will be available by visiting Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com, select ‘Investors,’ and then select ‘Earnings & Webcasts.’

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
05:41pPIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-P..
BU
09/02PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/27Schlumberger pushes COVID-19 vaccine disclosures as customer mandates grow
RE
08/26PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Declares Base Dividend on Common Shares
BU
08/26Pioneer Natural Resources Company Declares a quarterly cash Dividend on Commo..
CI
08/23U.S. energy firms launching employee COVID-19 vaccination mandates
RE
08/23PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Pioneer Natural ..
MT
08/23PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Pioneer Natur..
MT
08/13New York's pension fund to review oil holdings, axes more coal investments
RE
08/06U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week in six -Baker Hughes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 053 M - -
Net income 2021 2 332 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 1,49%
Capitalization 36 086 M 36 086 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 853
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 147,92 $
Average target price 208,06 $
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Douglas Sheffield Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard P. Dealy President & Chief Operating Officer
Neal H. Shah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James Kenneth Thompson Chairman
Stephanie D. Stewart Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY31.42%36 086
CONOCOPHILLIPS36.66%73 181
CNOOC LIMITED10.58%45 591
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED37.33%39 248
EOG RESOURCES, INC.33.07%38 745
ECOPETROL S.A.15.37%28 634