Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. designs, manufactures, integrates, refurbishes, services, distributes electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Its products and services are sold to a broad range of customers in the utility, industrial and commercial markets. It operates through two segments: Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions) and Critical Power Solutions (Critical Power). Its T&D Solutions business provides equipment solutions, including e-Bloc, that help customers protect, control, transfer, monitor and manage their electric energy requirements. Its solutions are marketed principally through its Pioneer Custom Electrical Products Corp. (PCEP) brand name. Its Critical Power business provides customers with suite of mobile E-BOOST EV charging solutions, and all forms of maintenance on power generation equipment. Its products are marketed under Titan brand.