05.04.2021 08:59 - Non-submission of minority slates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors at the Shareholders' Meeting on April 29, 2021

NON-SUBMISSION OF MINORITY SLATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON APRIL 29, 2021

Santa Maria di Sala (VE), April 5, 2021 - As far as the Shareholders' Meeting called on April 29, 2021 is concerned, Piovan S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that, by the expiry of the term for the filing of slates related to Board of Statutory Auditors appointment (April 4, 2021), only the slate by the majority Shareholder Pentafin S.p.A. has been filed.

Accordingly, pursuant to art. 144-sexies, paragraph 5, of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999, the term for the submission of additional slates of candidates for the mentioned appointment of Members of the Board of Statutory Auditors shall be extended to April 7, 2021 and the minimum threshold of participation in the share capital under the By-laws is reduced by half and is therefore equal to 1.25% of the share capital.

In this regard, it is specified that these slates, together with the documentation required by the By-laws and by law in force, must be filed by hand delivery to the registered office of the Company, located in Via delle Industrie 16, in Santa Maria di Sala (Venice, Italy), or by certified electronic mail at piovanspa@legalmail.it.

All information relating to deposited slates will be made available to the public on the corporate website (www.piovangroup.com), "Investor Relations/Shareholders' meeting" Section, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "1info" at www.1info.itin accordance with the law.

Piovan S.p.A. Investor Relations Officer Patrizia Tammaro Silva ir@piovan.com Tel. 041 5799111

