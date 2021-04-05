Log in
05.04.2021 08:59 - Non-submission of minority slates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors at the Shareholders' Meeting on April 29, 2021

04/05/2021 | 04:46am EDT
Press Release

NON-SUBMISSION OF MINORITY SLATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON APRIL 29, 2021

Santa Maria di Sala (VE), April 5, 2021 - As far as the Shareholders' Meeting called on April 29, 2021 is concerned, Piovan S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that, by the expiry of the term for the filing of slates related to Board of Statutory Auditors appointment (April 4, 2021), only the slate by the majority Shareholder Pentafin S.p.A. has been filed.

Accordingly, pursuant to art. 144-sexies, paragraph 5, of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999, the term for the submission of additional slates of candidates for the mentioned appointment of Members of the Board of Statutory Auditors shall be extended to April 7, 2021 and the minimum threshold of participation in the share capital under the By-laws is reduced by half and is therefore equal to 1.25% of the share capital.

In this regard, it is specified that these slates, together with the documentation required by the By-laws and by law in force, must be filed by hand delivery to the registered office of the Company, located in Via delle Industrie 16, in Santa Maria di Sala (Venice, Italy), or by certified electronic mail at piovanspa@legalmail.it.

All information relating to deposited slates will be made available to the public on the corporate website (www.piovangroup.com), "Investor Relations/Shareholders' meeting" Section, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "1info" at www.1info.itin accordance with the law.

***

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Piovan S.p.A.

Global Reputation S.r.l.

Investor Relations Officer

Press Office

Patrizia Tammaro Silva

Margherita Anna Mulas

ir@piovan.com

press@globalreputation.it

Tel. 041 5799111

Tel. 335 7870209

***

Piovan

Piovan Group is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of auxiliary automation systems for the storage, shipping and processing of polymers, bio-resins, recycled plastic, food fluids and food and non-food powders. Over recent years, the Group has been particularly engaged in developing and producing auxiliary systems to automate production processes for the bio-economies and circular economies for recycling and reusing plastic and for the production of plastics which are naturally compostable, tapping into cross-selling opportunities.

Disclaimer

Piovan S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 08:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
