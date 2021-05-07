Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Piovan S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PVN   IT0005337958

PIOVAN S.P.A.

(PVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

07.05.2021 17:00 - Notice of dividend payment and of publication of the minutes Shareholders Meeting 29 04 2021

05/07/2021 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND PAYMENT AND OF PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES

OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON APRIL 29, 2021

Santa Maria di Sala (VE), May 7, 2021 - The Shareholders are hereby informed that the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Piovan S.p.A. held on April 29, 2021 resolved, inter alia, to distribute a dividend of € 0.13 for each share with profit rights, gross of relevant applicable tax. The dividend will be paid on May 12, 2021, with ex-dividend date on May 10, 2021 (coupon no. 3) and record date on May 11, 2021.

Piovan S.p.A. furthermore announces that, today, the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 29, 2021 have been made available to the public at the Company's registered office in Santa Maria di Sala, Via delle Industrie no. 16, and on the Company's website (www.piovangroup.com, Investor Relations/Shareholders' meeting Section) as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" at www.1info.it.

This notice is published in the "IlSole24ore" newspaper as well.

***

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Piovan S.p.A.

Global Reputation S.r.l.

Investor Relations Officer

Press Office

Patrizia Tammaro Silva

Margherita Anna Mulas

ir@piovan.com

press@globalreputation.it

Tel. 041 5799111

Tel. 335 7870209

***

Piovan Group

Piovan Group is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of automation systems for the storage, conveying and processing of polymers, bio-resins, recycled plastic, food fluids, food and non-food powders. Over recent years, the Group has been particularly engaged in developing and producing automation systems for production processes for the bio-economies and circular economies for recycling and reusing plastic and for the production of plastics which are naturally compostable, tapping into cross- selling opportunities.

Disclaimer

Piovan S.p.A. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 14:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIOVAN S.P.A.
10:56a07.05.2021 17 : 00 - Notice of dividend payment and of publication of the minute..
PU
05/05PIOVAN GROUP : 2020 sustainability report that speaks plainly
PU
05/04PIOVAN S P A  : 04.05.2021 - Summary account of the votes - Shareholders Meeting..
PU
04/2929.04.2021 19 : 00 - The AGM approves the financial statements as of 31.12.2020,..
PU
04/16PIOVAN S P A  : 16.04.2021 - Proxy Form including shareholders' proposals (it re..
PU
04/0808.04.2021 16 : 00 - Publication of the slates of candidates for the appointment..
PU
04/0505.04.2021 08 : 59 - Non-submission of minority slates for the appointment of th..
PU
03/30PIOVAN S P A  : 30.03.2021 - Annual financial report 31.12.2020
PU
03/30PIOVAN S P A  : 30.03.2021 - Privacy Statement for Shareholders
PU
03/30PIOVAN S P A  : 30.03.2021 - Sustainability Report 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 220 M 267 M 267 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 20,0 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,20%
Capitalization 371 M 447 M 449 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 1 077
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart PIOVAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piovan S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIOVAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 7,28 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Filippo Zuppichin Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Elisabetta Floccari Chief Financial Officer
Nicola Piovan Executive Chairman
Davide Cappellini Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Marco Maria Fumagalli Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIOVAN S.P.A.49.18%447
ATLAS COPCO AB23.91%71 902
FANUC CORPORATION-0.73%46 062
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.89%40 799
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.21.75%35 109
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED32.82%34 659